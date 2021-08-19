Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that COVID-19 patients in Louisiana are getting younger and apparently sicker, as the delta variant continues to undercut the health and welfare of the state.
The governor inspected a testing and vaccination center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in the heart of what he said has become a severely affected region. The center is at Burke-Hawthorne Hall, near the Student Center in the heart of the campus.
Transmissions and cases of the coronavirus are “way up in the 18-29” age group, Edwards said, and deaths among those under 40 in Louisiana are skyrocketing. Hospitals treating COVID-19, he said, are asking for help that, in most cases, will not arrive.
Edwards’ visit coincided with UL crossing the 1,000 mark for confirmed cases at the university since it began counting in January 2020. On Thursday, the UL COVID-19 dashboard reflected a total of 1,011 cases since last year. That total included 223 students with cases confirmed on campus, 587 students who self-reported from tests off campus, and 201 confirmed cases within the faculty and staff ranks.
This week, UL has reported 23 cases: 15 were self-reported by students and eight were confirmed cases involving faculty members.
“We are 10 times where we were (for cases) on July 1,” Edwards said. About 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana are being treated in hospitals. Those cases include children receiving care in intensive care units.
“It’s worse nowhere else in our state than here,” he said in remarks made after his tour of the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.
A week ago, Edwards announced the state would reward with $100 gift cards the first 75,000 Louisiana college students who get vaccinated. Some 30 Louisiana campuses have enlisted in that program — Shot for 100 — including public and private colleges, universities and two-year schools. The first cards were awarded to students Monday; students must complete the two-shot vaccination process before they can activate their gift cards online and cash in.
Edwards said the rewards would enable students to buy necessities like books. “I expect there might be a few Bud Lights, too,” he said.
The governor spent about 40 minutes in the testing and vaccination area, stopping to talk with National Guard soldiers, medical personnel, educators and students.
Col. Willus Hall, National Guard regional coordinator for Region 4, told Edwards how the testing and vaccination site operated. Ramesh Kolluru, UL’s vice president for research, innovation and economic development, detailed the early results of the Shot for 100 program.
As he wended his way through the room, Edwards also stopped to talk with student leaders like Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis, and Reed Broussard and Addison Ceasar, president and vice president of student government. The students were on hand to show support for the vaccination effort.
“It’s more important than ever to protect our students,” said university President E. Joseph Savoie. “I appreciate the governor coming to bring attention to the program.”
Structured move-in days for residential students began Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Savoie and the students noted that the central location of the vaccination site would make it easy for students to drop in.
“We need to get back to normal,” Broussard said.
It will take some time before the state’s hospitals return to normal. COVID-19 cases have packed hospital ICUs and are causing cancelations of elective surgeries. Edwards said about 50 hospitals are seeking additional emergency staffing to help handle the swelling tide of COVID-19 cases, but only, perhaps, a dozen will receive such help. There are simply too few health care workers to handle the crush of COVID-19 patients, he said.
“There is no way to withstand additional patients,” Edwards said.
On Thursday morning, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center spokesperson Patricia Thompson said 1,163 surgeries had been canceled as hospital system staff have attended to COVID-19 patients. Ochsner Lafayette General is turning down some 70% of transfer requests.
Thompson said 150 Louisianans under 50 years old have died of COVID-19 in August alone; 167 died in the first six months of the year.
In her briefing, she said almost 6,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Louisiana this week, and pediatric cases have almost quadrupled from July to August.
Thus, the state is taking aim at stemming the tide of new COVID-19 cases at places like college campuses. Edwards said if the Shot at 100 campaign proves successful, he would find the money to offer the program again.
Efforts at participating campuses may vary in format. For example, at UL, the National Guard is serving students, faculty, staff and the public through testing and by administering vaccinations. The National Guard is also helping lead the testing and vaccination programs at LSU, Southern University, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, Grambling State and the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Other campuses may offer testing and shots under a different format.
At South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, spokesperson Christine Payton said the two-year institution is finishing up plans for its participation in the Shot at 100 program. She said it is likely that SLCC will offer its own, tailored program at its nine sites in eight parishes.
Edwards said vaccinations, masking and social distancing area reliable ways to help keep COVID-19 at bay.
State Sen. Fred Mills Jr., R-Parks, by training a pharmacist who chairs the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, said those who shun masks should remember that doctors wear masks “to take care of their patients” during surgery.
Louisianans should wear masks, he said, “to take care of each other.”