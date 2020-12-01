The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is seeking new means to build a permanent home for the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center on campus, this time through help from state lawmakers.
The university will seek approval from the UL System’s Board of Supervisors on Thursday to change its 5-Year Capital Outlay submission, seeking funding for the 6,000-square-foot center, which would be located on the third floor of the Edith Garland DuPre Library. The center is currently in temporary quarters at Abdalla Hall in the campus’ research park.
“This physical space for the Blanco Public Policy Center will welcome researchers and historians as well as policymakers, government officials and others who participate in timely and relevant seminars and trainings,” E. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, said in a Nov. 10 letter to UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson.
That’s what the Blanco Center has sought to do since opening in 2019 in its temporary spot. The center has hosted meetings and successfully sought grant funding, Savoie noted in his letter to Henderson.
What it has not done is launch construction, which UL Lafayette wanted to do perhaps as early as this year. But the UL System supervisors will be told that money the campus wanted to use for construction is no longer readily available because of costs associated with operating during the pandemic.
“Because of the aforementioned university budget concerns, the University’s wish is to fund this project through the Capital Outlay system,” supervisors will be told in a meeting of the facilities committee.
Project cost — construction only — will be just short of $1 million, supervisors will learn.
Stephen Barnes, Blanco Center director, said in an interview last spring that he met in person with the former governor before she died Aug. 18, 2019 following a long illness. She was clear about what she wanted most from the center that bears her name: a non-partisan research and public issues effort committed to making Louisiana a better place, Barnes said.
Barnes said she told him she wanted a center that would help identify solutions to the challenges that have plagued Louisiana historically and solutions to new problems that might arise. He said this week that that was what the center has delivered since it opened.
Blanco, an Iberia Parish native, was the state’s 54th governor, serving from 2004-08. She earned a degree in business education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and, with her husband Raymond, raised six children before she launched her political career in 1983, gaining election to the House of Representatives, the Public Service Commission and lieutenant governor before her lone term as governor.
In short, Thursday’s committee action will involve approval for the change in the capital outlay plan. Funding for the permanent Blanco Center will come through the Legislature, which will meet from April 12 to June 10. Construction likely would not start until later in 2021.
Barnes said planning was largely complete for the center in the spring but the university had to “pull back and reassess its ability to fund things that were not critical” for delivering instruction. He said the university remains “very much supportive of the center” and has “held true to its commitments to staff.”
“We hope the legislature will prioritize this,” he said.