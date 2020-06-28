Hundreds of people gathered Saturday night for a drive-in concert outside of the Cajundome, the same place where hundreds were being tested for the coronavirus just three months earlier.

Lafayette Parish has recently become one of the worst virus hot spots in the state, prompting Mayor-President Josh Guillory to announce Friday stricter measures than those implemented by Gov. John Bel Edwards during Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.

Guillory's proclamation includes a number of measures to help fight the recent surge of coronavirus cases, including reinstating a curfew for minors, banning loitering downtown and increasing compliance checks. It also restricts all public gatherings of 200 or more people.

A Saturday afternoon update to the proclamation clarified that the Garth Brooks drive-in concert would still take place as planned, however.

Although some people remained in their vehicles for the show, many people gathered outside their vehicles with friends and family outside of their households, with few of those wearing masks. An event held alongside the concert with vendors and a movie also drew a smaller crowd to the Dome.

There's been public outcry on social media about the event and what it might mean for community spread of the virus in the days and weeks ahead.

Lafayette Parish had 110 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday and Sunday, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The number of positive cases among those being tested continues to rise. The state's most recent update shows more than 13% of those tested for the virus are positive for the virus in the Acadiana area, higher than the state's 8% rate.

Public health experts say a higher positive rate suggests there isn't enough testing happening.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise in the area.

There were 107 patients hospitalized Sunday for the virus in the Department of Health's Region 4, which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes in the Acadiana area. That's just 18 fewer people than the region's peak in early April.

The Louisiana Office of the Fire Marshal received a few complaints prior to Saturday's event outside of the Cajundome, according to Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal's Office. A lieutenant was sent to the scene to investigate the complaints, but no action was taken because the event complied with the governor's more lax restrictions that prohibit gatherings of more than 250 people at an indoor venue.

The state agency is responsible for enforcing those measures implemented by the governor, whereas local law enforcement and fire departments are responsible for implementing the mayor-president's proclamation.

The Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Fire Department did not take any enforcement action related to crowd size, social distancing or face mask usage during Saturday's event, according to spokespeople for each agency. Each had been informed that the event could continue as planned.

Compliance checks at local businesses over the weekend also yielded no enforcement actions.