Free COVID-19 testing at Cajun Field has been extended through Sunday, according to a statement from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Testing will take place each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free mobile testing site operated by UL and the Louisiana Department of Health was scheduled to finish testing Wednesday.

The site has been operational since July 10.

On Friday, Cajun Field will be the site of a food distribution and testing will be limited to motorists who visit the site to receive food, according to UL.

The food distribution will be the fourth event held at Cajun Field during the pandemic and will be in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank and United Way of Acadiana.

“Anyone who needs assistance can attend, and we anticipate having enough food for between 1,000 and 1,300 families,” Gretchen LaCombe Vanicor, director of UL’s Office of Sustainability said.

On Friday, testing will last only as long as food supplies remain available, according to UL.

People who visit the site on Friday to receive food will be encouraged to register for COVID-19 testing as they wait in their vehicles. Once they receive their food, they will be directed to the testing site.

No ID is needed for testing, but registration is required.

Pre-registration can be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under test locations, click “Louisiana” then Cajun Field (Mobile #3).

People will be able to register at the site, but can expect longer waits.

Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident who is at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.

People must provide a phone number and email address to be tested.

People who visit the site should wear masks. Those being tested will perform nasal swabs on themselves as they wait in their vehicles. The process will be observed to ensure it is done correctly. Sealed samples will be dropped in a container.

Results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number for people to call to get their results.

Motorists should enter the Cajun Field parking lot via West Congress Street through Gate 3. Only right turns into the lot by motorists approaching from the west will be allowed for traffic safety considerations.