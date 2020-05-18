Memorial Day weekend is a time for remembering those who gave their lives for our freedom. It's also the unofficial start to summer.
The holiday weekend is normally a popular time for road trips and outdoor parties, but things feel different this year because of coronavirus restrictions on traveling and gathering.
If you're tired of cooking at home, here are a few barbecue options you might enjoy from local restaurants.
Blanchard's Barbeque
This Lafayette restaurant combines old school Texas barbecue with contemporary culinary practices for a meal that's equal parts comfort and adventure.
You can order meats — brisket, pulled pork, sausage, ribs, turkey breast — by the half pound to pair with sides — smoked beans, green chile corn casserole, mac 'n' cheese, hand cut fries, chipotle slaw, smoked potato salad — by the pint or quart. You can also order barbecue by the plate with sides and bread, over chips or french fries. and in salad form.
Be sure to try the house-made pickles and barbecue sauces while you're there. If you're looking for something extra decadent, grab the pimento cheese and bacon jam sandwich.
Blanchard's Barbeque is located at 2023 W. Pinhook Road. Learn more by visiting facebook.com/blanchardsbbq or calling (337) 322-1674.
Lil' Daddy's Real Pit Bar-B-Q
This Lafayette staple is proof that south Louisiana gas stations can serve up some of the most delicious, affordable meals.
You can order barbecue in sandwich or po-boy form, by the plate or in bulk to-go. Meats options include ribs, chicken, smoked sausage, brisket and pork. Side orders include barbecue beans, green beans, potato salad, rice dressing, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, ears of corn and Santa Fe vegetables.
Make sure to try the house sauce on this slow cooked, down home, no frills barbecue.
Lil' Daddy's Real Pit Bar-B-Q is located at 1339 SE Evangeline Thruway. Learn more by visiting lildaddysbbq.com or calling (337) 261-5253.
Johnson's Boucanière
This iconic Cajun Country meat market brings Eunice traditions to the heart of Lafayette with smoked meats, boudin, sandwiches and plate lunches.
You can order pulled pork, brisket, ribs and chicken by the plate, by the pound or in a number of other creative forms. Side options include green beans, mac and cheese, potato salad, coleslaw and fruit salad. The meat market also has a variety of sausages, tasso and beef jerky. If you're looking for something different, try the barbecue grilled cheese biscuit at breakfast or barbecue grilled cheese sandwich at lunch.
Be sure to try the boudin while you're there. The original Eunice grocery store, which opened in the 1930s, was among the first to make and sell boudin to the masses.
Johnson's Boucanière is located at 1111 St. John St. Learn more by visiting facebook.com/johnsons.boucaniere or calling (337) 269-8878.