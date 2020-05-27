Waitr Holdings Inc., a Louisiana-based online food delivery business, promoted from within for its newest chief financial officer after its previous top financial executive resigned in late May.

Leonid Bogdanov was named chief financial officer on May 22, replacing Karl Meche, who was the chief accounting officer since November. Meche did not resign over any disagreement with the company, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Before Bogdanov and Meche, Jeff Yurecko worked as the chief financial officer between April 2019 and November 2019 and had worked previously for Bite Squad, which Waitr had acquired.

Bogdanov also had worked for Bite Squad and had been director of financial planning and analysis for Waitr since January 2019. He's previously worked for PriceWaterhouseCoopers and is a certified public accountant. Bogdanov's annual salary is $200,000, which is less than Yurecko's base salary of $242,692 in 2019. Meche's salary was not disclosed in SEC filings.

Waitr has been improving its financial situation. It saw a net loss of $2.1 million during the first quarter compared to a $24.7 million loss for the same period a year ago.

Waitr has seen a boost in demand for its services during the coronavirus pandemic because restaurants relied on pick-up and delivery to serve customers across Louisiana between late March and mid-May. Since then, restrictions have been lifted and customers can dine in at reduced capacity. The company also has expanded into grocery deliveries.

Waitr's office employees have been working remotely while independent contractor drivers deliver food to doorsteps, which saves the company money instead of having drivers as employees.