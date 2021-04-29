The threat of a spring coronavirus surge in Acadiana appears to be waning after transmissions and hospitalizations accelerated earlier this month.
Positivity across the seven-parish region started rising in the second week of April, as new case growth vastly outpaced test volumes for about ten days. There was a corresponding spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations as well, with nearly a 100% increase over a two-week span ending April 19.
The COVID-19 patient census at that point was 69, and, based on similar rates of growth in earlier surges, appeared poised for steep increases. But hospitalizations instead stalled, and the census had been stuck in the 60s for 11 straight days as of April 27.
The current hospitalization rate is still a bit elevated compared with historical trends, but it is nowhere near the summer and winter surge levels.
The regional positivity rate, which is released every Wednesday on a week lag, declined from 4.8% to 4.4% as of April 21. That followed two weeks of increases, starting from a low of 3%.
Seven-day test volumes skyrocketed over the last week as new case growth has plummeted, suggesting that positivity is continuing to decline. The next positivity reports, covering the seven-day period ending April 28, are due on May 5.
Still, Acadiana positivity remains the highest among the state’s nine administrative regions, and some areas remain above 5%. Most concerning, Iberia Parish’s positivity shot up from 5.8% to 9.3% as of April 21. St. Martin Parish is on the decline, but remains high at 7.2%.
Acadiana’s vaccination rate is among the lowest in the state, with about 21% of the region’s population of 600,000 fully vaccinated. The neighboring Lake Charles and Alexandria regions, neither of which have reached 20%, are vaccinating at the slowest rates.