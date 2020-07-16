COVID-19 fatalities in Acadiana are mounting, with six new deaths reported Thursday. That pushed the 14-day death toll to 42, compared with 22 in the previous two-week period.
Thursday was the first time the seven-parish region had recorded more than 40 deaths over two weeks since May 10, after which the 14-day total gradually declined to as few as 14 on June 25. Deaths are considered a lagging indicator of infectious spread, considering the time it takes for the disease to run its course and for deaths to be officially recorded.
The two-week death toll in Acadiana was above 40 for nearly a month – from April 14 to May 10 – during the spring coronavirus spike. The daily caseload peak occurred over the last week of March and the first week of April.
The surging daily caseloads in July are far heavier than those in the spring. In the earlier spike, the region of a little more than 600,000 people recorded only two days with more than 100 cases, on March 31 and April 2 – and a state data correction on April 4 may have eaten into those totals.
By contrast, the region has averaged more than 350 cases every day this month, and the daily caseloads keep getting higher. With 434 cases reported Thursday, the seven Acadiana parishes comprising the state’s Region 4 led all nine Louisiana regions for the eighth straight day.
Lafayette Parish had recorded 1,227 cases over seven days as of Thursday. That was the most ever in a one-week period, and the third straight day Lafayette had broken its own seven-day record. The total caseload in Lafayette Parish – 4,520 as of Thursday – has more than doubled since June 30.
A potential bright spot for Acadiana is a spike in test volume over the last two days, reducing the positive test rate. The Region 4 daily positive rate on Thursday was 9.3%, the second day in a row it was below 10% -- a benchmark generally held by health experts and state officials for adequate testing levels.
But the seven-day test rate in Region 4 remained elevated, at 12.7%, and all seven parishes individually reported test rates above 10% over the last week.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to increase, with 268 inpatients reported Thursday. That was a 31% increase over seven days.