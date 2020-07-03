The Rev. Kyle White, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Broussard, has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms earlier this week, the Diocese of Lafayette said in an issued statement Friday. The diocese said he is the first priest with a positive test for the coronavirus.
At the onset of symptoms, White began self-quarantining and will remain in quarantine until he receives medical clearance, probably in about 10 days, the diocese said.
The Rev. Michael Delcambre, pastor at Sacred Heart, notified parishioners that White’s case was confirmed Wednesday night. White began experiencing symptoms Wednesday morning, church officials said, and was tested that day.
“He is doing well. That’s the great thing about being 30 years old,” said Blue Rolfes, diocesan spokeswoman. She said White is off the Sacred Heart campus, in isolation and getting medical care away from the rectory.
Rolfes said priests wear masks when they distribute Holy Communion and “don’t directly touch” parishioners during communion, dropping the host into the recipients’ hands. If those receiving communion insist on receiving it on the tongue, Rolfes said, priests sanitize their hands before offering communion to the next recipients.
She said priests are offering other sacraments of the church, as well. She said priests, when they visit the hospitals to anoint the sick, wear face shields, gloves, hazmat suits and follow a sanitizing protocol.
In communication with parishioners, Delcambre said neither he nor a seminarian assigned to Sacred Heart had been in close contact with white for the 48 hours prior to White showing symptoms. Both men were tested for COVID-19; tests showed negative results.
“In keeping with the guidelines presented by the (Centers for Disease Control) for community exposure, if you came into close contact (less than 6 feet apart for 15 minutes or greater) with Father White 48-hours prior to symptoms, please take precaution,” Delcambre told parishioners. “If you are feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19, please seek medical attention.”
He said, “Our prayers are with Father White during his recovery.”
Delcambre will celebrate all Masses until White returns. All Masses would be offered “as scheduled,” he said.
That includes regular Masses and the Mass offered outside in the field behind the church at 8 a.m. Sunday. Visit shbroussard.org/live to view Masses live online, Delcambre said.
Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel has offered dispensations from Sunday Mass attendance, although live Masses are being offered at the churches at 50% seating capacity. Catholic can also attend any Mass to meet mandated Sunday attendance, including weekday Masses, and can attend Mass through weekly televised and livestreamed celebrations of the Mass.