City of Broussard public safety and public works employees are better positioned to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to “sister city” friends in the Canadian province of New Brunswick.
Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque confirmed Monday that an anonymous donor near the coastal Village de Cap-Pelé sent some 1,300 face masks to Louisiana so their long-distance friends here would be protected. The gift was first made known through a Facebook post last week.
Bourque said the shipment of masks — they were distributed to about 100 employees of the police, fire and public works departments — was coordinated through the Canadian fishing village of about 2,500, which has continued a friendship agreement with Broussard for some 25 years.
“We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Serge Leger, Cap Pelé City Council members, Director of Events & Communications Justin LeBlanc and the kind donor for their generosity,” Bourque said on Facebook. “We are, truly, all in this together.”
Bourque said Monday that the same donor distributed some 3,000 face masks in the New Brunswick area.
“We will use them in regular duties every day,” Bourque said. “There have been heavy protocols in place for them. We had not run out, but they had been hard to get. There has been a need for many more.”
Police Chief Brannon Decou said Monday that his department is grateful for the gift. The masks have been distributed to employees and are being used by police to protect officers and people transported in police vehicles.
“These masks have definitely helped with the physical health and mental health for officers,” Decou said.
Bourque said city leaders were in Cap Pelé last year as part of a journey related to 2019 Congrès Mondial Acadien, the Acadian World Congress, which was celebrated on Prince Edward Island and in southeastern New Brunswick.
He said the city of Broussard had also reached out to Cap-Pelé last September after Dorian, which started in the Caribbean as a hurricane and continued up the Atlantic coast to Canada, threatened Cap-Pelé last year.
Bourque said Cap-Pelé’s mayor and director of events have also visited Broussard and will return for the Grand Réveil Acadien in Lafayette.
Cap-Pelé was founded by Acadians in 1780. It is a lobster and fishing community with several smoked herring processing plants. It also has a well-known beach and rental cottages.