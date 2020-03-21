State health officials reported Saturday afternoon 763 cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with six of those coming out of Lafayette Parish.
The state's death toll rose to 20 patients, most of those coming out of Orleans Parish. No deaths have been reported in Lafayette Parish since its first two cases were confirmed Wednesday.
As of Saturday afternoon, 35 parishes had confirmed cases in Louisiana.
Health officials recently began publicly reporting the amount of all tests -- state and commercial -- given out in Louisiana, which is now at 3,302. The majority of those tests, 2,008, are done by private labs.
As a result of the increase in private testing, the proportion of Louisiana tests returning a positive result has started to fall.
The high rate was a reflection of the fact that tests, because of their scarcity, were primarily being given to people who were severely ill. The threshold for a test has been reduced with broader availability of testing kits.
LDH has also loosened its coronavirus testing criteria, dropping a requirement that patients first test negative for the flu. That requirement had been put in place amid a serious shortage of coronavirus tests and was aimed at determining whether symptoms were caused by the flu instead.
People seeking a coronavirus test will still need to show symptoms of illness — including a fever over 100.4 degrees — but won't need to have tests done to rule out the flu first, said Kevin Litten, an LDH spokesman.
Officials still warn residents that a bump in positive cases will continue to come as more testing ramps up.