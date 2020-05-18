More than half of Acadiana deaths from coronavirus have been among nursing home residents and nearly a quarter resided in a single St. Landry Parish nursing home.
Nursing home residents also account for 24% of the COVID-19 patients in Acadiana, while nursing home employees account for 9% of confirmed cases in the seven-parish region.
Monday, for the first time since March, the Louisiana Department of Health released data showing the impact of COVID-19 on Louisiana's nursing home residents and staff.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, public health director with LDH for the Acadiana region, said Monday the numbers illustrate how the virus is spread by infected people who don't have symptoms. Nursing homes in Louisiana closed their doors to visitors early in March, allowing only employees inside and they were screened for symptoms and fever, she said, and the virus still entered nursing homes and spread.
Nursing homes are working with health department officials to identify and isolate residents and staff with COVID-19, she said.
"Our nursing homes in Acadiana have been very responsive," Stefanski said, adding cases at nursing homes probably will increase as tests are conducted on all residents in the facilities.
In the health department's Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, 59 or 41% of the deceased were not nursing home residents, while 86 or 59% were residents of 12 nursing homes.
J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in the St. Landry Parish community of Arnaudville was hit particularly hard by COVID-19, which claimed 34 of its 147 residents or nearly a quarter of the home's residents. Nearly half of the residents contracted the virus along with 29 employees.
In Iberia Parish, 28 of the 33 people who died from the virus were in nursing homes, leaving five deaths not related to nursing homes. Thirteen of the deaths occurred in New Iberia Manor South nursing home.
As of Monday, 12 deaths were reported in Acadia Parish. All but one of the deaths were nursing home residents, according to data released Monday, while half of the 22 deaths from COVID-19 in St. Martin Parish were residents of a single facility, St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Breaux Bridge, the health department data shows.
Only four of the 23 deaths in Lafayette Parish were nursing home residents. Nursing homes in Evangeline and Vermilion parishes reported no cases or deaths from the virus, as did several homes in other parishes. Three nursing homes were identified as having pending data.
Nursing homes reporting at least one case of COVID-19 include;
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Totals: 4 deaths, 45 resident cases, 12 staff cases
Amelia Manor Nursing Home (Lafayette):
35 resident cases
2 deaths
3 staff cases
Courtyard Manor Nursing Care Center (Lafayette):
2 staff cases
Evangeline Oaks (Carencro):
1 staff case
Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor (Lafayette)
1 resident case
Magnolia Estates (Lafayette)
10 resident cases
2 deaths
5 staff cases
River Oaks Retirement Manor (Lafayette):
1 staff case
ACADIA PARISH
Totals: 11 deaths, 48 resident cases, 21 staff cases
Acadia St. Landry Guest Home (Church Point):
1 staff case
Camelot Place (Crowley):
1 staff case
Encore Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center (Crowley):
48 resident cases
1 death
18 staff cases
Southwind Healthcare & Rehabilitation (Crowley):
1 staff case
IBERIA PARISH
Totals: 28 deaths, 163 resident cases, 57 staff cases
Belle Teche Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center (New Iberia):
36 resident cases
4 deaths
18 staff cases
Consolato Nursing Home (New Iberia):
1 staff case
Maison Teche Nursing Home (Jeanerette):
42 resident cases
8 deaths
6 staff cases
New Iberia Manor North (New Iberia):
33 resident cases
3 deaths
11 staff cases
New Iberia Manor South (New Iberia):
52 resident cases
13 deaths
21 staff cases
ST. LANDRY PARISH
Totals: 42 deaths, 163 resident cases, 57 staff cases
J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home (Arnaudville):
68 resident cases
34 deaths
29 staff cases
Oak Lane Wellness & Rehabilitation Center (Eunice):
25 resident cases
5 deaths
7 staff cases
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home (Opelousas):
29 resident cases
1 death
11 staff cases
Senior Village Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Opelousas):
9 resident cases
2 deaths
11 staff cases
Tri Community Nursing Home (Palmetto):
1 staff case
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Totals: 11 deaths, 47 resident cases, 11 staff cases
St. Agnes Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center (Breaux Bridge):
47 resident cases
11 deaths
11 staff cases
(Note: Nursing homes in Evangeline and Vermilion parishes reported no cases or deaths due to COVID-19)