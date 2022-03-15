The number of reported COVID-19 cases on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus has plummeted over the past two months and the administration has adjusted its protocols to reflect that.
UL announced Tuesday that it is now recommending — not requiring — that masks or face coverings be worn on campus, including indoors. UL encouraged continued mask use among students, employees and visitors while indoors and outside.
However, individual departments and units may continue to require that masks be worn during face-to-face courses, in classrooms, laboratories, private offices and workspaces.
The complete message follows:
“The University's Face Covering Policy has been amended to recommend, not require, everyone wear face coverings in all indoor settings and outdoors while on University property.
“A department or unit may require all individuals wear face coverings over their mouths and noses if it is determined to be necessary during a specific face-to-face course, in a specific classroom, laboratory and/or private office/workspace or elsewhere.
“Health and safety of the campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic is the University’s priority. The university will adhere to the orders, proclamations and regulations of the governor of Louisiana and the mayor-president of Lafayette, as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.”
The university had only two positive reports of cases during the week ending March 6. There were 191 reported cases in the week ending Jan. 15.