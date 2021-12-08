Acadiana's first probable case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported Wednesday morning by state health officials.
The case was among someone who had recently traveled internationally. The person did not require hospitalization.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, who leads the Acadiana region of the Health Department, provided limited details about the case. She could not disclose which parish in the region the case stemmed from or the person's vaccination status.
"There's clearly lots of very, very reasonable concern because it has an unusual number of mutations and it's so new," Stefanski said. "We still don't know the implications of all of these mutations. Could it be more transmissible? Will it be able to evade immunity from vaccination or from prior infection? Is it going to affect our treatment options, testing options? There's still a lot unknown about this variant."
The Acadiana case was one of 16 probable cases announced Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Health. Of those, 11 were in the New Orleans area, two were in Baton Rouge and two were in the northwest region of the state.
Wednesday's probable cases bring the total number of omicron cases detected in Louisiana to 17. The state's first case of the variant was confirmed in the New Orleans area over the weekend.
Much remains unknown about the omicron variant; health officials have encouraged caution, but not panic.
“These new cases of Omicron should serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID especially as we get ready to gather for the holidays,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, in a statement. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is get vaccinated and get the booster.”
Scientists are concerned about this variant because it has a troubling number of mutations that may allow it to skirt past protection from vaccines or prior infection.
"It should be a sobering reminder that we're not done with the pandemic," said Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University Shreveport who studies the genetics of the virus. "People who haven't been vaccinated yet and haven't yet had an infection and recovered will be most at risk for whatever those unknowns are."
Researchers in South Africa, where the variant was first detected, have suggested that omicron is a fast-moving variation of the virus. But they also said that it may cause less severe illness, leading to fewer hospitalizations. However, South Africa also has a younger population, which tends to get less sick from the virus in general.
Deaths and hospitalizations often lag several weeks behind initial detection, Kamil pointed out. Although the virus was almost certainly in New Orleans in February 2020 during Mardi Gras, hospitalizations didn't spike until nearly a month later, for instance.
"It's a little disturbing to see the wishful thinking, 'Oh, this might be milder,'" said Kamil. "We have some reasons to be optimistic, but most of the reasons to be optimistic are because we have vaccines."
Omicron was announced as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26. Since then, it has appeared in more than 20 states.
The cases detected by the Louisiana Department of Health are "probable" because they have not yet undergone genetic sequencing. They were detected using a PCR test from a certain testing platform that can identify the variant.
Last week, the Department of Health said it has the capacity to sequence every coronavirus sample in the state.
There are likely more omicron cases that have gone undetected in Acadiana and Louisiana, according to Stefanski, but the delta variant of the coronavirus remains the primary concern and will likely remain a concern throughout the holiday season.
"The here and now of what we're dealing with is the delta variant," Stefanski said. "Certainly almost 100% of the circulating COVID in our communities are the delta variant."
Acadiana hospitals reached a breaking point over the summer as the highly transmissible delta variant spread unabated throughout the region, resulting in more severe disease among unvaccinated individuals and a record-breaking number of COVID-19 deaths.
The Acadiana region has recovered significantly since then, with coronavirus cases remaining relatively low even as children returned to school. The region has seen only a slight uptick in new coronavirus cases since Thanksgiving, and overall test positivity and hospitalization rates remain far lower than at this time in 2020.
"We're really thankful to be in that position," Stefanski said. "It's been just a slight increase after the holidays, but people need to realize that when we talk about small numbers, think about your friend and family network because there are still people who are being admitted to the hospital with severe, severe cases."
Acadiana's vaccination rate lags behind the state and the nation, with just 44% of residents in the region being fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is above 49% for Louisiana and above 60% for the United States.
Stefanski urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and, for those who are eligible, to receive booster shots. Those who receive their first dose of the vaccination will receive a cash incentive through the state's Shot for $100 campaign.
The Lafayette Parish Health Unit continues to offer coronavirus vaccinations and testing from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at 220 W Willow St.