Freshly rebounded from last decade’s oil crash, the Lafayette area economy is once again on a precipice that is both familiar and sudden.

Crude oil is not known for long-term stability, but steadily modest prices following the 2014 crash have given reason for cautious optimism. Then came a rare one-two punch: a demand crunch followed by a supply glut in rapid order. As panic over the coronavirus pandemic emptied airplanes, Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree on production cuts, and Saudi Arabia then doubled down by increasing its output.

“The Saudis said, well, everybody needs a lesson in economics. They said, not only are we not going to reduce it, we are going to reverse earlier reductions, which puts us back in 2014,” said Eric Smith, associate director of the Tulane University Energy Institute. “Which in retrospect is a much simpler world than the one we live in today.”

The Lafayette-area gross domestic product shrunk at the second-fastest rate in the country in 2016, thanks to a three-year crude oil swoon in which prices bottomed out at $37 per barrel, before ascending into the $50-$60 range, where it stood at the start of this year. On Wednesday evening, oil was trading at $23 per barrel.

No one knows how long prices will remain so deflated, but the clock is ticking as to how long local energy companies and their suppliers can hang on.

“I can tell you in unadulterated fashion, if these prices stay where they are, in six months I will probably not be in business,” said Mark Miller, owner of Merlin Oil and Gas, a small Lafayette company that arranges onshore leases.

In one way, Lafayette may be better positioned to survive the current oil crash than previous ones, including the most recent in 2014, as the city has attracted non-energy companies, particularly those in health care and technology.

Energy companies and related businesses comprised 29.4% of the Lafayette-area gross domestic product as of October 2019, according the Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s analysis of federal data. That was down from 45% in 2015, and roughly 70% in the 1980s.

The reduced dependence on oil and gas has helped Lafayette avoid the fate of Houma, which historically is home to a similar mix of businesses. Lafayette-area employment grew 0.4 percent last year, mirroring the statewide average, while Houma continued to lose jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Y’all have something in Lafayette that Houma does not have. You guys have diversity,” said economist Loren Scott.

Current circumstances are unlike 2014 in some unpleasant ways, however. For one thing, the crash of last decade followed abnormally high prices that exceeded $100 per barrel, nearly double the price before coronavirus fears showed up in the markets. That level of inflation was unsustainable, Miller said, but it also generated investment that helped him endure the crash.

“The $100 prices got everybody interested again,” Miller said. “We all in the business understood that wasn’t a realistic number and it wasn’t good for the entire economy, but it did spark a lot of new activity, and some of that new activity was holdover through when prices fell.”

The global coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile, has already prompted government authorities to essentially shut down the entertainment and other retail sectors. While those businesses slumped in the oil bust of last decade, they recovered quickly and achieved pre-2014 levels last year, said Gregg Gothreaux, president of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

With known coronavirus cases quickly mounting in Louisiana, officials have warned that restrictions on local commerce will remain in place indefinitely, with yet-untold consequences.

The Saudi-Russia disagreement is also unpredictable. Smith, of the Tulane Energy Institute, said the rest of the year is a probably a “write off,” with pre-coronavirus prices sticking around through the end of 2021. Scott said he thinks prices may begin to recover by June, since, in his view, the Russians will not be able to withstand a prolonged crash.

But Scott said he is far from certain about the ultimate outcome.

“If I’m incorrect about the Russians blinking, and this lasts awhile, you are going to see it. You are going to see negative employment effects starting probably in the summertime,” Scott said.

Energy companies adjusted to post-crash prices in the per-barrel range by getting suppliers to reduce costs and other efficiencies, such as standardizing offshore platform designs, according to Scott’s economic outlook forecast for the state.

“(Energy companies) have learned to be very cautious with things like cash flow and expenditures,” said Troy Wayman, president of One Acadiana. “There’s a recognition that oil prices going to $70 a barrel again are slim to none.”

At $20 to $30 per barrel for an extended time period, however, the industry will suffer, Wayman said.

Asked his thoughts on current oil prices at the beginning of an interview on Wednesday, Wayman was succinct.

“They suck. That’s the short of it,” he said.