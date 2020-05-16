Area churches have the green light — well, 25 percent of one — to go ahead with worship services, and responses may be as varied as the churches themselves.

In entering Phase 1 of the governor’s plan to reopen the state to normal operations, churches are cleared for religious services at 25 percent of capacity in order to maintain social distancing mandates — essentially keeping individuals or families 6 feet apart from one another in order to stave off the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, that means 325 people can worship within the sanctuary, which has a seating capacity of 1,300. The Rev. James Brady, pastor, said the church had a Friday morning service attended by 100 people, a good practice run for larger crowds on the weekend.

At St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Lafayette, church leaders were planning for a church service that would seat 63, about a quarter of the 250 seats in the sanctuary. Etienna Wright, church communications director, said the church is using Signup Genius, an online service through which parishioners can reserve their Sunday seats. That way, she said, they needn't turn parishioners away.

But at First Baptist Church in downtown Lafayette, services will continue online — not inside the church. Church leaders will “follow the numbers” for coronavirus cases before committing to seating people in the sanctuary, said Dennis Clark, who heads up the church’s communications ministry.

The church has a team of medical personnel that is advising the ministerial team about how to proceed, but Clark said it’s unlikely that First Baptist will host a service before May 31. They will continue with online Sunday services and a host of other ministries carried out online.

Brady said he’s uncertain what to expect for a crowd at St. Pius for 5 p.m. Saturday, when the vigil Mass is scheduled. But arrangements have been made to includes others in the service beyond those seated in the sanctuary, including use of the gathering area, at the plaza outside, weather permitting, and in the parish life center, if needed. A sound system will make the Mass accessible to all.

“We’ll try to prepare adequately for what would be a reasonable turnout, then let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

But Brady offered a video on Facebook preparing his parishioners for what will come not only this week but for the next three weeks, before the state enters Phase II of reopening. His plan includes additional Masses during the week, continued online and livestreamed services.

Attendance at Sunday Mass is usually mandated for Catholics, but Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, has offered dispensation during the coronavirus pandemic. He will also allow weekday Mass attendance to to substitute for Sunday attendance, which will help keep crowd numbers down on Sunday.

At St. Barnabas, Wright was crunching numbers Friday. She said the 63 who will be allowed inside the church Sunday would include two clergy members and two staff. That means 59 seats; by Friday morning, only 24 parishioners had signed up. But, she added, Lafayette people typically make late decisions on attending events, a truth she’s discovered through years in event planning.

She said usually St. Barnabas offers coffee before and after services; not this weekend. The service will last about an hour with no socializing to follow. She said parishioners can attend the service through Zoom.

Elsewhere, the Rev. John Cannon at Asbury Methodist Church in Lafayette said his congregation won’t meet in person before June but will continue services online.

Our Savior’s Church said there are no immediate plans for live services at their multiple campuses.