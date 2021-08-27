More than 500 students were vaccinated this week on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus and more than 300 students were tested for COVID-19. Aug. 23 marked the start date of classes.

National Guard representatives at the testing and vaccination center at Burke-Hawthorne Hall in the core of UL Lafayette released numbers for testing and vaccination at noon Friday, while tests and vaccinations were continuing. Members of the Guard are staffing the testing and vaccination site.

According to the Guard’s continuing count for the week, 126 people were vaccinated Monday, 177 Tuesday, 117 Wednesday, 114 Thursday and 34 by noon Friday. Ninety-one were tested Monday, 74 Tuesday, 80 Wednesday, 90 Thursday and only 11 by noon Friday.

An updated COVID-19 Dashboard on the UL Lafayette website said the total of positive tests reported to UL Lafayette through the week of Aug 22 was 1,111. That included 81 positive tests recorded in the week of Aug. 15, the most positive cases in a week all summer. That was also the week before fall semester students reported to campus. The previous high in the summer was 29 COVID cases in the week of July 25.

Among the 81 cases were 23 cases involving faculty and staff and 58 cases that were self-reported by students.

Thirty-eight cases were reported this week: 10 confirmed cases involving faculty and staff, 27 that were self-reported by students and one case confirmed on campus.

The waits for testing and vaccinations were short Friday, with few students on hand and plenty of Guardsmen waiting to serve visitors at Burke-Hawthorne.

Cassie Bergeron from a Carencro, a sophomore studying mass communication, said she was randomly selected by the university to take a COVID-19 test. She said she is scheduled for a vaccination next week.

“It’s better to get the shot, in my opinion,” she said.

Haven Gomez, a doctoral student in English from Houston, said she is completely vaccinated and was at Burke-Hawthorne to be tested. She said she had no trouble with the vaccination and would recommend that others get it.

Colin Lauret of Opelousas, a sophomore studying computer sciences, said he was getting his first shot Friday. He said he lost a family member, his godmother, to COVID-19 earlier in 2021.

“It should be about time for me to get the shot,” he said.

Hard-charging Hurricane Ida, pointed toward the Louisiana coastline, will keep other students from vaccinating or testing until Tuesday. The testing site at Burke-Hawthorne closed at noon Friday because of the approaching storm and won’t open until 8 a.m. Tuesday. The testing and vaccination site is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Students who receive the vaccine at UL Lafayette are eligible for a $100 gift card under the Shot for $100 incentive, funded by the state. The next 6,160 students who get a vaccine shot there – Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available – may qualify for the gift card.

The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine Monday. UL Lafayette will require vaccinations for students to register for classes.