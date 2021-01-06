James Carter’s tenure as chairperson of the University of Louisiana System will begin Thursday with a pledge to stay the course — for now.
The New Orleans lawyer said the nine-institution system continues to weather the pandemic and, in isolated cases, the 2020 hurricanes by sticking to a tight plan developed by UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson and by the Board of Supervisors, which he will lead for two years, beginning Thursday. That plan includes following the science surrounding COVID-19, adhering to health guidelines to protect students, faculty and staff and offering full course loads through myriad platforms until the threat of COVID lifts.
“We have to stay vigilant,” he said. “The guidelines have been orchestrated by the government and have had success at the universities.”
He’s proud of those successes in the state’s largest university system, with institutions dispersed around the state. That system enrolls about 92,000 students and graduates some 16,000 students annually.
“We have provided quality education, even in light of this,” he said of daunting challenges since the pandemic was declared in March. “Some would have thought that COVID would have paralyzed institutions. It did not. We’ve graduated thousands of students who are contributing to the economy of the state. We are most proud of that.”
But Carter said the board and UL System are pursuing more than the status quo. The system’s institutions continue to generate new academic programs, such as the master’s in industrial chemistry launched at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and they will try to afford new opportunities for students and faculty.
Carter said his wife, a 27-year educator, touts providing “opportunity, exposure and experiences” for students, something the new board chair says the system should do. That, he said, would be his fondest hope for his own tenure.
“My goal as the chair is to maximize that,” he said. “Imagine big. We need to talk about bringing relationships with world-class institutions to bear, to give students the opportunity to travel. We need platforms for more scholars to come here. We need to find successful people to come back here and share. We are looking forward to really opening up the limits of our imagination.
“We want students to think big, nationally, globally, to fully realize their potential.”
More immediately, he said, the institutions will carry on, most likely with hybrid or remote learning, through the pandemic’s duration. Some things might change as the vaccine is administered, but he said that’s unlikely until the fall.
For now, he said, the board should follow Henderson’s leadership, continuing after the supervisors take office at 1 p.m. Thursday during a Zoom conference meeting. The Advocate reported Wednesday that the governor placed his nephew and former law partner, Bradley Stevens, on the board.
Carter said Tuesday the governor has “placed great folks on the board who care about Louisiana, faculty, staffs and universities.”
“The board is doing fine,” Carter said. “It’s a difficult job, but tough times are for tough people.”