The Acadiana region’s coronavirus outbreak again broke new ground on Friday, setting a 7-day record for new cases for the second day in a row. The outlook in Lafayette Parish continued getting bleaker, with more cases reported in the last seven days than all of May.
COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations continued spiking across the seven-parish Region 4 as well, with 95 on Friday representing a 150% over the last 16 days. The highest number of Region 4 hospitalizations occurred on April 10, when there were 125.
The 344 cases recorded Friday in the seven-parish Region 4 was the second-highest tally since the start of the pandemic – just shy of the 354 reported on Tuesday. Including Friday, there had been 1,274 new cases reported in Region 4 in the last seven days, easily surpassing the previous weekly record set a day earlier.
The new Region 4 cases Friday were recorded alongside 3,196 test results, representing a positive rate of 10.7%. Friday was the third day in the last week that Region 4 has recorded a positive rate of greater than 10%.
The Region 4 case total also eclipsed – by far – all of Louisiana’s eight other administrative regions, with the next highest total of 165 coming in the Monroe region.
Lafayette Parish added 139 cases on Friday, the highest daily total not inflated by old test results. There have been 532 cases reported in Lafayette over the last seven days, compared with 313 in the month of May. The positive test rate in Lafayette over the last week is 10.2%; in May it was 4.4%.
Here is a parish-by-parish break down of Region 4:
|Parish
|Cases per 100,000 pop
|June 26 new cases
|June 26 %-positive
|Acadia
|1,259
|38
|10.4%
|Evangeline
|502
|22
|7.6%
|Iberia
|860
|40
|12.2%
|Lafayette
|767
|139
|16.7%
|St. Landry
|698
|38
|5.6%
|St. Martin
|1,190
|32
|9.3%
|Vermilion
|368
|35
|9.5%