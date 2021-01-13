The Lafayette location of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen Thursday by appointment only.
The state office announced on Jan. 4 that the Lafayette office would be closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Matthew Boudreaux, a spokesperson for the office, confirmed on Wednesday that the Lafayette office would reopen Thursday morning by appointment only.
Appointments can be scheduled online at expresslane.org. Many OMV services are also available on the website.
OMV locations across the state have temporarily closed during the pandemic because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The state agency has encouraged people to utilize the website for services to limit exposure and reduce the spread of the virus.