South Louisiana Community College’s spring commencement exercises, scheduled for May 16, will be postponed.
The decision was revealed within a statement from the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. The statement was published Friday inside Chancellor Natalie Harder’s daily message to SLCC, which provides COVID-19 related information to faculty, staff and students at nine campuses in Acadiana.
The system message said, “… As we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the difficult decision has been made to postpone spring graduation ceremonies until further notice.
"We understand and respect the hard work and sacrifices students and families have made to get to this point, and we will honor this achievement at a later date when it is safe to do so.”