State health officials reported 280 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 31 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide Saturday.
State totals now stand at 34,117 confirmed cases and 2,413 deaths linked to the virus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. In LDH’s Region 4, covering seven parishes in Acadiana, there were 40 new cases reported and one additional death linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The death was reported in Iberia Parish.
Some parishes – St. Martin, St. Landry and Evangeline – saw total case numbers decline slightly as the state health department made adjustments to its numbers.
The state is increasing testing with a goal of 200,000 new tests per month as the governor allows businesses to reopen and lifts his stay-at-home order. Several commercial labs dumped large numbers of test results on the state health department this week.
Statewide, 11,386 total state tests were reported Saturday, up 272 tests from the prior day, and commercial tests stood at 248,356, up 6,281 from Friday. In Region 4, 50 additional state tests and 587 new commercial tests were reported, bringing the totals to 1,066 state and 26,774 commercial tests.
The number of cases and deaths for Region 4 parishes as reported noon Saturday include:
- Lafayette: 578 cases, up 35; 23 deaths, no change
- Iberia: 353 cases, up one; 31 deaths, up one
- St. Martin: 272 cases, down six; 22 deaths, no change
- St. Landry: 230 cases, down 14; 51 deaths, no change
- Acadia: 192 cases, up three; 11 deaths, no change
- Evangeline: 66 cases, down eight; one death, no change
- Vermilion: 44 cases, up one; three deaths; no change