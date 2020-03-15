Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is expected Sunday to announce additional closures because of the coronavirus pandemic and increased testing for the deadly virus.
Lafayette Consolidated Government has scheduled a press conference for 5:30 p.m. Sunday at city hall. LCG administrators, public health advisory team members and parish-wide elected officials are expected to participate, according to a statement distributed Sunday morning.
According to that advisory, Guillory "will detail additional measures that will be put into place to combat the COVID-19 threat. He will announce additional closures to mitigate the spread of the virus and efforts to increase testing capacity throughout the parish."
As of Sunday morning, no cases of coronavirus have been reported in Acadiana.
Statewide, 91 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Two people in their 50s have died in New Orleans. Sixty-five of the cases are in Orleans Parish. The first presumptive case of coronavirus in Louisiana was reported March 9.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said Friday more than a dozen Acadiana residents had been tested for the virus. Some of the results were pending, but no one in Acadiana had tested positive.
Guillory, on Friday, extended until March 29 the suspension of LCG activities through the public library and parks and recreation department as well as Friday music events, Bach Lunch and Downtown Alive!
Gov. John Bel Edwards last week ordered K-12 schools closed until April 13 to slow the spread of the virus. He also outlawed gatherings of 250 people or more.
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.