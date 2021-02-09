COVID-19 cases at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have steadily declined since the spring semester started, according to a dashboard that tracks cases on campus.
“It’s been a combination of things – a little luck, too,” UL Lafayette Dean of Students Margarita Perez said this week. “But right now, the numbers are low.”
The dashboard showed 47 cases on campus during the week of Jan. 10, with 36 new cases reported by students. Those positive test cases are determined by off-campus health providers and submitted by students to the dean of student’s office, UL’s website says. Nine cases that week involved faculty or staff members; two came from students through the Student Health Services or the athletic department.
Perez said a brisk level of reported cases was not unexpected, in that people were returning to campus after the holidays, when they would be seeing new people, perhaps at celebratory events.
But cases declined the following week by eight to a total of 39 cases: seven faculty or staff, seven on-campus confirmations and 25 cases from off campus. The following week, cases decline again, this time to 31 cases: seven faculty and staff, one new on-campus student cases and 23 cases from off campus.
On Jan. 31, positive cases plunged to just seven: a faculty or staff member and six cases of students who reported from the dean with off-campus confirmations.
Perez said the dean’s office restricted or limited some on-campus meetings and events during January in an effort to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 cases.
“That included meetings, training, things that could be controlled,” she said. In February, she said, the dean’s office is relaxing some of its previous restrictions.
She said twice a month, deans in the University of Louisiana System discuss the pandemic and how to limit new cases. She said other campuses also seem to be seeing some decline in cases.
Perez said UL is trying myriad methods to remind people on campus about the dangers of COVID-19 and the necessity for limiting its spreads. For example, she said, faculty members included important information about reporting positive cases on their class syllabus. Others on campus reminds people about the importance of “socializing smartly.”
Although the decline in case numbers appear to reflect positive results, that remains uncertain. For example, positive cases could be unreported. No one on campus was willing this week to interpret what the dashboard numbers mean.
Perez said at least some people on campus — first-responders — have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots. But she said she was unaware of other groups on campus getting their shots yet.
“We are all monitoring the numbers,” she said. “We’re all optimistic.”