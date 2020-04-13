ACA.schoollunch.006.031720
Buy Now

Peter Pham gives Vanessa Gee several brown bag meals for her grandchildren who are out of school due to the Covid-19 coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in the parking lot of Christ Church Academy in Lafayette, La. Pham, his wife Joanna Cole-Pham, Ray Patt, head custodian at Alice Boucher Elementary and other community members donated food and time to pass out over 400 meals to schoolchildren in two different locations in Lafayette and Scott Monday before schools were set to begin handing out free lunches on Tuesday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The following is a collection of critical information about coronavirus for Lafayette Parish. This page will be updated daily.

Overview

Quarantine and stay at home guidelines

  • All residents should stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities. The order directs residents not to go to work unless they are providing essential services. More info.

Closure information

  • The following businesses are closed: all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors; all personal care and grooming businesses; all malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products. More info.

Events

  • Governor issued an emergency order prohibiting most gatherings of over 10 people. Church services are encouraged to be provided via live streaming. More info.

Status of local healthcare infrastructure

  • 300-plus positive tests for coronavirus in Lafayette Parish and 15 deaths as of April 14. Statewide, 21,500-plus positive cases and 1,000-plus deaths. Neither ventilator usage nor ICU bed availability has reached capacity in any part of the state. More info.

School updates

How to help

  • Ways to volunteer: Sew protective masks. Medical personnel can volunteer at screening sites. More info.
  • Ways to donate: Donate to musicians. Donate blood. Donate to local food pantries. More info.

How to get help

  • Unemployment applications are being accepted at the state level. More info.

Public transportation

  • Lafayette Transit has temporarily waived fares. Daily schedules have reduced frequencies. More info.

If you have questions about coronavirus, please email our newsroom at online@theadvocate.com.

Contact Katelyn Umholtz at kumholtz@theadvocate.com.

View comments