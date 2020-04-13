The following is a collection of critical information about coronavirus for Lafayette Parish. This page will be updated daily.
Overview
- Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a stay-at home advisory through April 30; all non-essential businesses are closed; playgrounds and children's play centers are closed; statewide closure of schools will last through the end of the school year; early learning centers and child care facilities may stay open; 2019 state income tax filing and payment deadline extended from April 15 to July 15. More info.
Quarantine and stay at home guidelines
- All residents should stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities. The order directs residents not to go to work unless they are providing essential services. More info.
Closure information
- The following businesses are closed: all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors; all personal care and grooming businesses; all malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products. More info.
Events
- Governor issued an emergency order prohibiting most gatherings of over 10 people. Church services are encouraged to be provided via live streaming. More info.
Status of local healthcare infrastructure
- 300-plus positive tests for coronavirus in Lafayette Parish and 15 deaths as of April 14. Statewide, 21,500-plus positive cases and 1,000-plus deaths. Neither ventilator usage nor ICU bed availability has reached capacity in any part of the state. More info.
School updates
- Governor says closure of schools will last through the end of the school year; Lafayette schools have switched to home delivery of meals. More info.
- All members of the LSU, University of Louisiana, Louisiana Community and Technical College, Southern University systems and Louisiana Association of Colleges and Universities have transitioned to remote learning; no announcement about fall semester yet. More info.
How to help
- Ways to volunteer: Sew protective masks. Medical personnel can volunteer at screening sites. More info.
- Ways to donate: Donate to musicians. Donate blood. Donate to local food pantries. More info.
How to get help
- Unemployment applications are being accepted at the state level. More info.
Public transportation
- Lafayette Transit has temporarily waived fares. Daily schedules have reduced frequencies. More info.