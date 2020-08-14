Acadiana hospitalizations for COVID-19 are declining more rapidly, but there still far to go before the seven-parish region’s hospitals return the levels of late spring.
There were 192 inpatients in Region 4 on Friday, marking a net decrease of 49 since Aug. 7. The decrease in the previous seven-day period was 35, and in the one before that it was 28.
Yet there were still nearly four times as many inpatients on Friday as there were on June 14, which was around the time hospitalizations started creeping up from the disastrous summer coronavirus case spike. Hospitalizations peaked at 304 on July 22.
While case counts are showing promising declines as well, recent data glitches make it difficult to say if they are consistent from the standpoint of rolling seven-day tallies. The region saw 20% week-over-week decline in newly reported case, 1,399 over the last seven days as of Friday.
The seven-day total on Friday is squarely within a range of 100 reported over the past four days, and roughly half the range of peak caseloads reported in the second half of July. Yet it is still more than double the weekly caseloads of mid-June, when the spike began.
Deaths from the summer spike remain historically elevated, but it appears they are no longer rising. The number of deaths over two weeks was 91 on Friday, which capped a 14-day period where the rolling average was about 94.