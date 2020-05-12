The University of Louisiana at Lafayette can’t say enough about spring semester graduates. So they’ll take a few days to say it.
UL Lafayette announced this week that graduation will be virtual Friday, televised Saturday and — someday, perhaps — in person. That’s the expressed intention.
“They’ve reached this milestone under challenging circumstances,” said DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management. “That’s why the university decided to honor them twice this week, and again at a later date. They deserve to be celebrated multiple times.”
In an prepared statement, the university said Tuesday there will be individual ceremonies for the eight academic colleges and the graduate school starting at 10 a.m. Friday on the UL Lafayette Spring 2020 Commencement website. The university said the virtual ceremony will include welcome and congratulatory messages and it will show graduates listed by name, degree and major. Virtual ceremonies produced by Holbrook Multi Media will be accessible on UL’s website.
Students were asked to send photos, videos and quotes. Personalized pages were created for those who responded. Although this year’s graduating class is large, final numbers were not ready.
Graduates will be honored a second time Saturday, when Lafayette’s four TV network affiliates will televise a commencement celebration that will resemble the traditional, in-person General Assembly. Broadcast times are: 4:30 p.m. on KATC and 6:30 p.m. on KADN, KLAF and KLFY.
At that event, UL President E. Joseph Savoie and other university officials will speak.
Diplomas, commencement programs, and honor cords and medallions will be mailed to graduates next week.
Bowie said graduates also will be recognized at an in-person celebration at a later date, “when it is safe for us to gather together again.”
“While the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we as a society interact with others, work and live, it hasn’t diminished the achievements of Spring 2020 graduates,” he said.
Social Media
Graduates can celebrate their achievements by posting graduation photos and campus memories on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag “#RaginGrads” and tagging “@ULLafayette". Messages from family and friends can be shared on Facebook by tagging “University of Louisiana at Lafayette.”
All #RaginGrads messages will be displayed on the Commeccement website.