The coronavirus crisis may have closed restaurant dining rooms, but you can still order many of your favorite dishes for takeout or delivery.
We'll be scoping out the spots and sharing what we're craving at local eateries until restaurants are fully open and operating again.
Here are a few family meal options we're eyeing today.
Social Southern Table & Bar: Choice of smoked sliced brisket, meatloaf, smoke-fried chicken or roasted chicken served with chipolte sweet potato mash, house salad and sweet potato biscuits. Get it for $45 for a family of four or $65 for six at Social Southern Table & Bar, 3901 Johnston St. The restaurant also has additional sides and drinks that can be added to the meal along with half-off bottles of wine. Call 337-456-3274 to order or learn more.
iMonelli: Family meal options change each day. Tuesday: hamburger steak with sauteed onions and brown gravy over mashed potatoes with dinner rolls. Wednesday: blackened fish with roasted pepper cheddar sauce with rice pilaf, grilled vegetables and dinner rolls. Thursday: praline chicken with baked mac and cheese, green salad and dinner rolls. Friday: shrimp and egg stew with potato salad and garlic French bread. Saturday: country fried steak with white gravy, mashed potatoes, corn maque choux and dinner rolls. Meals are $40 and feed about four people. Beer or wine can be added to an order. Find iMonelli at 4017 Johnston St. Call 337-989-9291 to place an order or learn more.
La Pizzeria: Family meal options change each day. Monday: spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread and salad for $38. Tuesday: chicken and sausage jambalaya with garlic bread and salad for $35. Wednesday: eggplant parmesan with cavatappi pasta in marinara with salad and garlic bread for $35. Thursday: grilled chicken pesto pasta salad with caramelized bread for $37. Friday: shrimp alfredo with garlic bread and salad for $40. La Pizzeria is located at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Call 337-989-4121 to place and order or learn more.
