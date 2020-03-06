Amid growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the United States, a teacher at Lafayette Middle School is on self-quarantine after traveling abroad recently.

The Lafayette Parish School System confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate on Friday that a Lafayette Middle School teacher self-reported his or her travels outside of the United States.

Lafayette Middle School teacher self-quarantined after travel abroad A teacher at Lafayette Middle School is on self-quarantine after traveling abroad recently.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The individual did not travel to any of the countries on the CDC's risk-assessed list," Allison Dickerson, spokeswoman, said in an email. "LPSS administrators made the decision to remove the staff member from campus out of an abundance of caution for others on campus. LPSS applauds this staff member for being proactive and reaching out to administrators, as our number one goal is to keep students safe."

Self-quarantine, Dickerson wrote, implies that someone has been exposed or potentially exposed to the coronavirus, which is not the case with the Lafayette Middle School teacher.

Also on Friday, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette canceled its Study Abroad program in Italy for the summer 2020 semester.

This comes as UL continues to monitor the ongoing situation concerning COVID-19, or coronavirus, the university announced Friday in a news release.

The summer Study Abroad programs in England and Costa Rica were not canceled.

Italy is reporting 197 deaths and 4,636 confirmed cases of the coronavirus today. The 42 students who were scheduled to travel to Italy as part of Study Abroad will receive full refunds, according to the university.

UL cancels Study Abroad program in Italy amid coronavirus concerns The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has canceled its Study Abroad program in Italy for the summer 2020 semester.

Parents and staff in Lafayette Parish Schools were notified Thursday about the Lafayette Middle teacher who was removed from the classroom.

"A J-Call notification was sent to all parents of Lafayette Middle School making them aware of the proactive measures that were taken on campus that day and assuring parents that our goal is always to keep our campus safe," Dickerson wrote.

A letter issued earlier this week makes no mention of the teacher under self-quarantine. It describes ways to prevent the spread of viruses.

LPSS told KATC the teacher has been on campus and in the classroom since returning from travel, but will not return to the school until cleared by medical professionals.

Students were moved from that teacher's classroom to another location. The room will be disinfected before anyone returns.

The CDC recommends anyone who has traveled to a country on the CDC's risk-assessed list wait 14 days before returning to school and work.

There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Louisiana.

Four teachers in New Orleans have self-quarantined after travel abroad. None have shown signs or symptoms of illness.