Step through Denise Gallagher’s front door of her Lafayette home and you’ll see evidence of the life that she and her husband, Donny, have built around things they cherish most.
The couple, creative artists both, adorn their home with art, music and books, as well as a smattering of children’s and grandchildren’s photos. The art works reflect upon her roots in Greater New Orleans and her husband’s Cajun family background, which she has relished since leaving King High School in Jefferson Parish and enrolling in UL Lafayette’s art program.
Add this new treasure to the home: Gallagher, who operates a design and illustration company and serves on the UL adjunct faculty, designed the festival poster for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, March 18-20, which was to be revealed Friday night at the Hilliard Art Museum on campus.
It’s not the first time she’s done poster work — other festival posters include Festival International, the Rice Festival and Frog Festival — but it is one she’ll always cherish, given Festivals Acadiens et Creoles' enduring, special place in Acadiana culture.
Festival founder Barry Ancelet approached Gallagher with the commission in 2021, when Festival Acadiens was supposed to make its return to live music and dance after a year off because of COVID-19. Ancelet and Gallagher have worked on projects before.
“We were all excited. It was the ‘Grand Return’,” Gallagher said of last autumn's planned event. “We were getting back together after a year of being apart. That was the whole theme,” she said.
But getting back together proved more of a challenge than envisioned: The pandemic wore on and a new strain made in-person gatherings potentially perilous. Thus, the festival moved the fall dates to March 18-20, and will offer a second festival this year during its traditional spot in October.
For Gallagher, it meant a longer wait but not much additional burden; her poster was largely prepared for autumn, with only the dates on the poster changing. She said she will do an additional poster for the October festival; the two posters can hang as a pair.
The poster as revealed shows two dancing human forms, one with an alligator’s head, the second with a chicken’s head, and evokes similar images that Gallagher has used in her personal style of art. The poster background includes oak trees, moon and stars, as if to place the viewer in the festival’s closing performances as day wears into night.
“The idea for the poster is part of my visual language,” she said Friday. “In drawings, when I personally sit down to draw, I will draw humans with animal heads, warrior women riding beasts. The imagery is true to me as an artist.”
Gallagher worked through three or four sketches, some with humans, some with musical instruments, to offer to the festival organizers. Ancelet chose that which was closest to her artistic history because, she said, “Barry wanted me to be Denise Gallagher.”
Who is Gallagher? As an art student, she knew she was doing "cool" work but worried that she had nothing deep or meaningful to say in her art. But she was a kid who hadn’t lived long enough to have depth. Her broad-based UL Lafayette education enabled her to take courses in things outside of art that intrigued her. She took archeology courses and went on digs. For a physical education course, she took up horseback riding. She tried history courses and writing courses, all of which helped her develop insights in her personal artwork.
Denise Gallagher considers herself as a work in progress. In Lafayette, a self-described “flighty, hippy-dippy child,” she moved from the study of art to the study of graphic design and commercial art under Dutch Kepler, her longest lasting influence. Kepler, a local artist who retired from UL’s art faculty, remains the person she hopes most to please because of his influence in guiding her artistic choices.
Gallagher said in addition to Kepler, she’s had a lifetime of good support and wise counsel, starting with her parents, who supported and encouraged her in art; her husband, himself a former student of Kepler’s and a creative artist; and friends and colleagues in the Lafayette artworld.
“He saw something in me and pushed me harder than I thought she could go,” she said of Kepler. Now, she pushes herself, but still credits Kepler for instilling that drive.
After college, Gallagher worked for agencies and settled at BBR Creative for 14 years before a midlife decision to do more design and Illustration in her home studio.
“I made that scary leap,” she said, launching Denise Gallagher Design & Illustration in her home. This year, she took on the added role of adjunct faculty member at UL Lafayette, teaching in the very room where she learned under Kepler.
“I never thought I’d be a teacher,” she concedes, but she has grown up around teachers in her family all her life. “It’s like I’ve returned home.”
She said long years in the business and in personal pursuits have instilled some wisdom. As an adjunct, she said, she provides students with more information about what it’s like to practice in the art world.
“They have questions,” she said. Blessedly, she added, “I have answers.”