Some supermarkets have begun hiring additional staff to handle the surge in sales since coronavirus arrived in Louisiana.
Big box stores such as Super 1 Food and Walmart have adjusted store hours, but smaller stores have hired additional staff.
At Champagne's Market in the Oil Center, the store hired between five and 10 temporary employees, some of which are workers who were recently let go, adding 20% to their total staff.
It also established an time for senior citizens to shop between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
"We've had all five of our checkout lanes slammed with lines of eight or more people nonstop from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. almost every day, so we've gotta hire more people," said Lance Champagne, manager at the Champagne's Market located at 454 Heymann Blvd. "We can't bring on as many as a Walmart, but we need the extra workers to come in and help."
Supermarkets have struggled to meet demand for toilet paper, bottled water, hand sanitizer, frozen foods, bread, pasta, rice, tomato sauce and ground beef. Consumer research firm Nielson reported the sales of hand sanitizers were up 470% in the first week of March over last year, disinfectants 385% and thermometer and rubbing alcohol sales more than 170%.
At the three Rouses Markets in Lafayette and others across south Louisiana, company officials have begun a push to hire people who have recently been forced out of jobs after Gov. John Bel Edwards' ordered the closure of movie theaters, bars, gyms and casinos until April 13. The store's website has a link for those interested in becoming a short-term team member.
According to advertising and marketing director Tim Acosta, the company has received lots of applications this week as the demand for more hires increased. Stores need help in nearly all areas, including cashiers, stockers and cleaning crews.
"We need folks because this crisis we're in," he said. "We're encouraging folks who may have been in the service industry and our temporarily out of work. We need people across the board. … We have plenty of groceries en route and trucks arriving every day, so with extra staff and if people just buy what they need, then we should have enough product on the shelves for everybody."
At Nunu's Fresh Market, which has four stores in the Lafayette area, owners and their families are working along side employees, president and owner Blaine Broussard said. The company has about 160 employees but are not adding staff yet.
The stores must abide by the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation of no more than 50 people in a building, he said. Each store will have a staff of about 20, Broussard said, so he and his family are helping while others are putting in 60-70 hours a week.
"We're trying to do more with less," he said. "I have an awesome staff that's stepped up and are pulling their weight, but bringing new people in a training them now would be almost impossible for us.
"My managers and owners are on the floor. My son is working, my wife's working, my two sisters-in-law are working. If I have to hire, I will, but right now we're holding off for a bit."