Lafayette Parish School System on Wednesday announced it would begin transitioning to Phase 3 of its Learn Lafayette Plan, which includes daily in-person classes for all grades.
Students in grades six through 12 will return to full-time attendance on a staggered timeline over the next two months.
“Although LPSS remains in Phase 2, we will begin a mindful and strategic approach to transition to Phase 3," Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a prepared statement. "This decision was not made lightly. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and, if needed, make changes when and where necessary to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. Please be aware this transition timeline is subject to change.”
Students will return to campus in groupings rather than all at once to allow school staff to better manage the influx of students and make necessary adjustments to protocols and procedures on campus, the statement said. Schools will continue all current mitigation efforts, including wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, heightened hand hygiene, increased cleaning and disinfection and keeping children home when they are sick, according to the statement.
LPSS will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 levels in the community, according to the statement, and if circumstances change and it is deemed necessary, the district may return to an earlier phase of blended learning.
Middle and high school students will begin returning to campuses on a staggered schedule beginning Nov. 9, the beginning of the second nine-week grading period. Bell schedules and arrival and dismissal times will remain the same. PreK-5 will continue to attend in-person as before.
Students attending Lafayette Online Academy have been contacted regarding the option to return to classroom instruction during this phase change.