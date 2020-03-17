To stem the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Lafayette Police Department on Tuesday began restricting some one-on-one interactions between police and the public.
The lobbies of the main police station at 900 E. University Ave. as well as the Precinct 4 building located at 1820 Moss St. are closed to the public, Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a news release.
The department is utilizing a "Priority Dispatch" protocol, Dugas said. Citizens should call 911 for priority emergency calls such as when a crime is in progress, even property crimes, or when a life is in danger. An officer will immediately respond, she said.
For non-emergencies such as when a suspect is no longer present or the crime already has taken place, citizens should call 911 but an officer will handle the case over the phone, Dugas said.
"There are certainly instances that may still require on-scene investigation and we will respond as necessary," she wrote.
Citizens will be asked to complete a report over the phone with an officer where a report number will be provided. They may instead utilize the police department's online reporting system by visiting http://lpdcor.lafayettela.gov/cor/.
Lafayette Police also will be suspending non-criminal fingerprinting at its main station and will not provide police reports in person until further notice.
Accident reports can be obtained by visiting https://policereports.lexisnexis.com/search/search. Contact the records section at 291-8621 for options on how to obtain an initial report.