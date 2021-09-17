Acadiana seems to be recovering from the fourth and worst surge of the pandemic as the number of newly reported coronavirus cases steadily declines, along with the rate of hospitalizations and deaths attributed to the virus.
The region's COVID-19 test positivity rate fell below 10% for the first time in two months, the Louisiana Department of Health reported on Wednesday.
The Health Department reported that 8.9% of all coronavirus tests collected Sept. 2 to 8 were positive. That's the lowest positivity rate since the beginning of July when the fourth surge began. Although it's undoubtedly an improvement, the current positivity rate is still considered to be high in terms of infection risk in the community.
Public health officials use positivity rates to determine how widespread infection is in a region and whether enough testing is happening. A positivity rate below 5% is ideal, and a rate above 10% is cause for action. A rate between 8 and 10% puts a community in the high-risk category. The state reports positivity each Wednesday on a one-week lag.
Positivity rates in Louisiana's Region 4 ranged from 10.2% to 18.8% from the beginning of July through the beginning of September. Region 4 includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region is also decreasing but continues to strain hospitals. There were 179 people hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday.
It's a far cry from the all-time pandemic high about a month ago when 409 people were hospitalized with the virus on Aug. 17 and again on Aug. 19. Still, the current number of patients hospitalized with the virus is greater than the peak number of people hospitalized with the virus in Acadiana during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
Interviews with hospital leaders indicate that despite being battered by Hurricane Ida and the most recent COVID-19 surge, the state's health system is now in recovery mode following the twin crises.
Hospital intensive-care units are no longer filled with coronavirus patients suffering from the highly contagious delta variant. Nor are major health care providers surviving on generator power or dealing with major damage across their hospitals in southeast Louisiana.
Instead, they're focused on the long slog back to normal after the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Hospital officials attribute the rapid decline to a mask mandate and renewed interest in the vaccine as hospitals were overrun with coronavirus patients earlier this summer.
“The timing of the beginning of the decline matches up a couple of weeks — between two and three weeks — after the mask mandate went into place,” said Dr. Robert Hart, Ochsner’s chief medical officer. “Hopefully, we can stay on top of this one and not get that fifth surge, but it is going to take everyone going out and getting vaccinated and continuing to be cautious.”
On the heels of the decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are the number of deaths attributed to the virus. Acadiana's rate of newly reported COVID-19 deaths remains high, however, as those are generally seen weeks after a community sees a spike in positive tests and hospitalized patients.
The Health Department reported 17 more people died from complications of the virus on Tuesday in Acadiana, which remains higher than the region's record for single-day deaths set during any other surge of the pandemic — set on July 22, 2020 when 16 deaths were reported.
The single-day record of 24 coronavirus deaths during the delta surge was set on Aug. 24.
An additional 29 deaths were reported in a single day on Sept. 1 due to a delay in Department of Health reporting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Acadiana's two-week death total during the delta surge seems to have spiked on that day when 103 people were reported to have died from complications of COVID-19.
A total of 1,410 people have died from COVID-19 complications in Acadiana during the pandemic; 280 of those died during the current surge.
Staff writer Emily Woodruff contributed to this report.