One of the most pressing questions concerning the month-long closure of K-12 schools in Louisiana due to the novel coronavirus is this:
Will schools continue to provide lunch to students who rely on the meals?
The question hasn't yet been answered by most school districts in Acadiana.
Many school leaders plan to meet this week to discuss options following the Friday announcement by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to close schools until April 13 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.
The governor's proclamation directs schools to continue providing meals if able to do so with "appropriate social distancing measures."
Here's what we know now.
Lafayette Parish
Efforts are underway, according to Allison Dickerson, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Parish School System.
More information will be available soon.
St. Landry Parish
Three schools will be distributing lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
These schools include Opelousas Junior High, Central Middle in Eunice and Lawtell Elementary.
The St. Landry Parish School Board is also seeking volunteers to help with meal distribution and delivery.
Visit the SLPSB Facebook page for more information and updates.
Iberia Parish
School administrators are meeting Monday to determine if and how meals will be offered to students, according to Superintendent Carey Laviolette.
More information will be available soon.
Other parishes
No information has been released yet for St. Martin, Vermilion or Acadia parishes.
Also unclear at this point is if transportation or delivery will be available to those in need and whether students will need to show any documentation to receive a meal.
This story will be updated. Check back soon.