The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once approved by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a message sent to campus Friday.
The announcement is a slight change from the university's last statement on the possibility of a vaccine mandate. Earlier this month, the UL system said it would not require the shot, though it was strongly encouraged.
The university urges students to "get vaccinated now" as they prepare to return to campus for the 2021 fall semester.
Classes begin Monday, August 23.
"We expect the Food and Drug Administration to approve one or more COVID-19 vaccines soon," the message said. "Once this happens, the University of Louisiana System will require all students be vaccinated. The University strongly encourages students to get vaccinated now in anticipation of the FDA's approval."
UL sent an extensive list of protocols sent to the UL community Friday featuring mandatory masking and "robust" testing.
Randomly selected unvaccinated students will be tested for COVID-19 in an effort to identify asymptomatic individuals and mitigate the spread. If chosen, those students will receive information on how to proceed.
Vaccinated students will not be required to test for the virus at this time, UL said.