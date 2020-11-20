Second Harvest Food Bank will host a food distribution for families experiencing hardship from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Martin Luther King Center, 309 Cora St.
Staff and volunteers will distribute fresh and items, as well as kids’ meals. Food to be distributed includes smoked turkey, produce, dairy and some canned goods.
“It’s not necessarily Thanksgiving but typical foods for the holiday,” said Second Harvest spokeswoman Communication Specialist Natasha Curley. “ It makes a meal.”
She said Second Harvest is preparing for at least 500 cars and enough meals for 3,200 people in the drive-through food distribution effort.
“Just pop your trunk and we will load it with food items,” she said.
“This year has been a difficult one for all and more families than ever are facing empty plates this holiday season,” Brittany Bowie, impact manager for Second Harvest Food Bank, said in an issued statement. “We are hopeful that this food distribution will provide some relief for families as we head into the holiday season.”
The distribution is open to people who are struggling to make ends meet and is one of many long-term efforts underway in response to widespread devastation across south Louisiana. Hurricane Laura was the strongest hurricane to strike Louisiana with destructive winds and flooding that destroyed homes and businesses and knocked out power and water across the region.
Just one month later, Hurricane Delta struck the region as a Category 2 storm, devastating rebuilding efforts and leaving families and individuals without shelter, water or food.
Second Harvest Food Bank, which partners with Catholic Charities in local food distribution, will not be open Wednesday through Friday. Because of COVID-19, there will be no traditional Thanksgiving meal.