The coronavirus vaccine is now available in Acadiana for people 70 and older, health officials said Monday.
It's available at several pharmacies in Lafayette and the surrounding parishes, according to a list from the Louisiana Department of Health. Appointments are required, and walk-in patients will not be vaccinated, officials said.
See the map of all locations in Louisiana.
Officials expect each pharmacy to get about 100 doses this week. People should call the pharmacies to schedule an appointment.
Lafayette Parish
Albertson’s, 1210 Albertsons Parkway, Broussard
Towne Pharmacy, 103 E Main St., Broussard , (337) 839-8880
Melancon Pharmacy, 730 Veterans Drive, Lafayette (337) 896-8434
Super 1, 200 Destination Pointe Lane, Scott, (337) 210-2001
Super 1, 215 W. Willow St., Lafayette (337) 572-9053
St. Martin Parish
Super 1, 924 Rees St, Breaux , (337) 332-6339
Bon Ami Pharmacy, 2825 Grand Point Highway, Breaux Bridge, (337) 454-6536
St. Landry Parish
Super 1, 2418 S. Union St., Opelousas (337) 942-3674
Carl's Thrifty Way Pharmacy, 2961 S. Union St., Opelousas (337) 948-7900
Acadia Parish
Super 1, 2004 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley (337) 785-2421
Rayne Medicine Shoppe, 913 The Boulevard, Rayne (337) 334-3399
Evangeline Parish
Reed's Family Pharmacy, 1009 Sixth St., Mamou (337) 468-5207
Vermilion Parish
Super 1, 2210 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville (337) 898-1929
Thrifty Way Pharmacy of Abbeville, 2640 North Drive, Abbeville, (337) 893-6304
Iberia Parish
Super 1, 939 S. Lewis St., New Iberia (337) 364-1368
L&M Pharmacy, 1033 Andre St., New Iberia (337) 365-1411
Who is eligible to get vaccine?
Here's who is currently eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine at the pharmacies:
- People 70 years old and older.
- Patients on dialysis and staff at facilities.
- Home health patients and personnel.
- Workers at outpatient health care facilities, such as doctor's offices, clinics, outpatient surgery centers, diagnostic testing facilities, dental offices and behavioral health clinics.
- Students, residents and staff at allied health schools, such as respiratory therapy, dental hygiene, physician assistant and more.
The priority group has about 640,000 eligible people, state officials estimated.
Vaccines are being administered elsewhere in Louisiana to health care workers at tier 1 and tier 2 hospitals, staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities and Emergency Medical Services employees and firefighters.
Which vaccine?
Officials have approved two coronavirus vaccines for use in the U.S. — one from Pfizer and one from Moderna. They both require two shots administered a few weeks apart.
The Moderna vaccine will be available at the Louisiana pharmacies, according to LDH's website.
People vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine need to get the second dose 21 days after the first dose. Those getting the Moderna vaccine need to get the second dose 28 days after the first dose.
How much will it cost?
The vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be free to the person receiving the vaccine, health officials said. However, providers may charge an administrative fee or for an office visit.
It wasn't immediately clear if there would be a fee at the pharmacies.