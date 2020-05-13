The staff at Watch Me Grow Up Boutique began curbside service this week in the parking lot of the Acadiana Mall after weeks of trying to move merchandise via Facebook.

It hasn’t been easy.

The business that began in a shopping cart in the mall almost 15 years ago and is now housed in a 5,000-square-foot space is trying to find its footing in the COVID-19 retail space, one that will be left out of Phase 1 of the recovery process that begins on Friday. When Gov. John Bel Edwards officials lifts the shelter-in-place order Friday and the state moves into phase 1 of reopening of the economy, malls and a few other businesses will be watching from the sidelines.

Gyms, barber shops, hair salons, casinos, bars with food permits and other businesses, will be able to reopen with 25% capacity. Merchants in interior shopping malls must continue curbside service until June 5, when the state can move into Phase 2.

“We’re just trying to do a little bit right now and see what’s going to happen,” said Lucretia Huval, owner of Watch Me Grow Up Boutique. “It’s really hard when you have a children’s store because you have to try (merchandise) on. We do a big shoe business. We have masks for children that they don’t have to try, but it’s really hard for us.

“But I’m not in charge. I’m not the governor. I have to follow the rules. I’m saddened by it and hopeful we can make it through.”

Huval’s business was one of a handful offering curbside service at the mall, which began May 1. Only four others — Altar’d State, Chico’s, Phenom and Furniture Plus Bedding — are offering curbside service, mall manager Nikki Nugier said. Other stores have employees working and fulfilling online orders and shipping them out, which seems to be the best option at the moment, she noted.

Maylea, which sells personalized women’s backpacks and handbags, has not reopened its Acadiana Mall store for curbside and will not offer the service at its other stores in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, owner Sam Yu said. The curbside service takes away from the experience of the shopper in one of his stores, he noted, which is part of his business model.

The news of extending the closure for shopping malls, he noted, was nothing to get upset over.

“At this point what else can we possibly do?” said Yu, who opened his Lafayette store first in 2016. “Being upset is not going to fix the issue. The only thing we can do is everybody do their part and everybody come together. I know it’s hurting everybody. Having a business up and running doesn’t necessarily help at all because the general public doesn’t feel safe. Having a business up and running without customers doesn’t help us at all.”

Some shopping malls across the country are reopening as states begin to revive the economy, but others like the Acadiana Mall will remain closed. Simon Property Group, which operates 209 properties across the country, expects to open half of its properties within the next week.

Just like stores in those malls, businesses in the Acadiana Mall will have to adjust the best way it knows how. Watch Me Grow Up Boutique missed the spring sales and other seasons into the summer, Huval noted, and now workers have to prepare for back-to-school shopping — if school starts in the fall.

Her nine employees have worked at the store since the shutdown began and even volunteered in the beginning to keep things going, she said.

“Our merchandise is seasonal,” Huval said. “After Mardi Gras, we have first communion, dedication, Easter, Mother’s Day. All that we lost. What do we do with all our spring merchandise that we filled our store with? We try to move it the best we can. I don’t know. I think I’m taking it one week at a time. And pray and hope for the best.”

At the Northgate Mall, some tenants are doing curbside service while the restaurant is taking to-go orders, but the order excluding shopping malls is hurting Northgate’s barbershops, beauty shop and nail shop since those businesses don’t have an exterior entry, manager Lisa Champagne said. Those types of businesses not in a mall will be allowed to reopen Friday.

Champagne began calling Lafayette Consolidated Government this week to plead the mall’s case while crews have been scrubbing and sanitizing the floors to make it as clean as possible.

“We don’t have a lot of people walking around. I hate to say that, but it’s a fact,” Champagne said. “We should be able to open up the mall. I have two barbershops, a beauty shop and a nail shop that can’t open up. It’s not fair at all. Casinos can open and theaters can open, and all those places are going to have people in closer proximity than people walking in the mall.”