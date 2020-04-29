The Lafayette Parish School System is moving graduation ceremonies from late May to early July in the hopes of salvaging in-person graduations.
The graduations will run from July 9 to July 11 at the Cajundome and a detailed schedule will be released in the next week, a district statement released Wednesday evening said. Graduation ceremonies were originally planned for May 16, 22 and 23, but the novel coronavirus pandemic threw the events into doubt as health professionals still recommend against large gatherings.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15.
“Our seniors have worked hard to reach this milestone, and we want to celebrate this important accomplishment with a commencement ceremony,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in the release.
“While still considering the health and safety of all, we are doing everything possible to host a traditional graduation. Ceremonies may look different than in years past as we continue to follow the guidelines set forth by health authorities, but we want the Class of 2020 to have their special moment and be recognized for their achievement,” she said.
If authorities caution against gatherings in July, the district will host virtual graduation ceremonies instead, the statement said.
Students who need diplomas early for military admissions and similar reasons will be able to collect their diploma ahead of the ceremony and will be notified of pick-up schedules by their individual schools.