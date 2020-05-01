The Lafayette Parish School System released guidance Friday outlining how teachers and administrators will determine which students in kindergarten through 11th grade qualify to pass and which may need to be held back or complete remediation work.
The guidelines mirror similar information issued for seniors and graduating juniors last week. Students in second through 11th grade will need to earn a “D” or higher in order to advance. For students in second through eighth grade, the rule applies only to English language arts and math, but for high schoolers the rule applies to all core classes.
Proficiency will be determined using an average of the final grades for each nine week period the student was enrolled in the course. Each nine weeks’ final grade for a course will be assigned a point total based on the grade; four points for an A, three points for a B, two points for a C, one point for a D and zero points for an F. Those points will then be averaged.
A student must score one point, equal to a D, or higher overall to pass, the district statement said.
For elementary and middle school students, grades won’t be the only measure educators and administrators rely on to determine if a student should advance to the next grade or repeat, Chief Academic Officer Mark Rabalais said.
“We have established an initial standard for proficiency that starts with the grades earned. If students are not deemed proficient at that initial level, schools will review additional pieces of data related to student performance to make a determination if the student is ready for next grade level learning,” Rabalais said in the statement.
Like graduating seniors, students in sixth grade through high school enrolled in online courses must also complete a certain percentage of their coursework in order to pass. For fall online classes students must complete at least 60% of coursework and for spring courses they must complete at least 30% of the material.
Students at-risk of failing are being identified by teachers and staff and someone from the child’s school will reach out to parents. Parents with questions about their child’s academic status are encouraged to stay in touch with their child’s teacher or counselor.
Only high school students and middle school students earning high school-level credits will have the opportunity to recover failing grades, at least initially.
If a student is failing a class, there are two options for them to recover their grade to pass. The student’s teacher can assign work to prove proficiency and assign credit or the student can elect to meet Edgenuity online learning targets and the teacher can review and decide if credit should be awarded. A failing grade can be recovered from any nine weeks period, the release said.
The deadline to complete online work is May 8 and the deadline for teacher designated work is May 28, the statement said.
While explicit recovery options for elementary and middle school students weren’t laid out in the statement, the district indicated other opportunities remain on the table.
“We remain mindful that this situation is beyond the control of our students. Moving forward, we plan to provide academic recovery opportunities in the form of a virtual summer school or a face-to-face summer school option. We recognize there may be learning gaps for students, and we will have intentional remediation and academic recovery built into our teaching cycle when students return in the fall,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in the release.
In the meantime, the district is encouraging families to utilize supplemental learning materials the district has released through its eLearn page and other lessons and materials teachers have made available. Model lessons are being uploaded each week in English, math, science and social studies by grade level.
The district will continue providing supplemental learning materials through May 15.
The goal of the eLearn page is to preserve students’ knowledge and maintain foundational skills to prevent prolonged “summer slide,” or the loss of knowledge while students are away from the classroom and formal instruction. Much of the information is being pulled from learning add-ons to the students’ curriculums and is being put together by academic specialists at the district office, Rabalais said.
The goal is for the lessons to be clear and easy to navigate because staff members recognize not all parents have time to sit down with their children and walk them through the materials, he said.
The lessons included connections and scaling for diverse learners, including students with disabilities or learning difficulties.
See the guidelines for how students will be assessed for passing grades:
- Kindergarten: reading level of B and “proficient” score in 70% of standards measured on the report card
- First grade: reading level of G and “proficient” score in 70% of standards measured on the report card
- Second-Fifth grade: students must achieve a minimum three quality points or a “D” letter grade average in English language arts and math to be promoted to the next grade level. Each nine weeks period will count for one-third of the student’s overall grade.
- Sixth-Eighth grade: students must achieve a minimum three quality points or a “D” letter grade average in English language arts and math to be promoted to the next grade level. Each nine weeks period will count for one-third of the student’s overall grade.
- Ninth-11th grade: students must achieve a minimum three quality points or a “D” letter grade average in yearlong courses and one quality point or a “D” letter grade in semester-long courses. For yearlong courses, each nine weeks period will count for one-third of the student’s overall grade.