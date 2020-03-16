Festival International de Louisiane will not happen in April for the first time in more than 30 years because of a federal recommendation concerning the new coronavirus that continues to spread across Louisiana.
The announcement comes the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the cancellation or postponement of any gathering planned in the next eight weeks of 50 or more people in the United States.
"Our source of truth has been the CDC and World Health Organization," said Festival International Executive Director Scott Feehan Monday evening. "We held strong as long as we could, hoping for a better turn of events, but when that CDC recommendation came down, we figured it was time."
Feehan said he and other festival organizers are exploring all available options, including rescheduling Festival International for the fall, but that they're "not sure of the feasibility at this time."
The CDC's recommendation Sunday suggested to organizers that events could possibly be modified to be virtual instead of in-person. It's not likely for Festival International, but it hasn't been ruled out either.
"There's nothing that's off the table or being deemed impossible," Feehan said. "Every single idea being throw at the board has had so many challenges. This is a very, very challenging situation. We have to get to a point to where we can figure out what even makes sense as a possibility."
The 34th annual event was set to take place April 22-26 in downtown Lafayette.
Just last week, festival organizers were primarily concerned with international artists traveling to Acadiana. But now, community spread of the virus has quickly become the primary concern.
The cancellation will likely save lives and prevent further spread of the virus, but it could be devastating to the local economy.
Festival International attracts about 225,000 unique visitors over five days and has an estimated economic impact of $49 million per year. The event is credited with generating more than $1 million in city-parish tax revenue.
"Festival International is very important to this community — culturally, economically, but also spiritually," Feehan said. "This situation as a whole is affecting so many communities. It's important for us to focus on taking care of ourselves and our community and hopefully, we'll come out stronger on the other side."
As of last week, Festival International staff had paid about $100,000 in deposits to book musicians for this year's event, Feehan said. Most artists require 30% to 50% of the total pay at the time of booking, he said, and the rest is due at the time of the performance.
Now, Feehan said he's "kind of scared" to find out how much money the community will lose as a result of the festival's cancellation.
At its very core, Festival International is a reminder of Lafayette's cultural connection to the rest of the world — especially during difficult times. The free festival was conceptualized in the 1980s to help pull Lafayette out of the economic and emotional slump that resulted from falling oil prices.
"I think we're all kind of in shock," Feehan said. "This is something that's never happened before. There's a certain amount of mourning that has to happen, not just internally, but externally too. Once the reality sinks in, we'll be able to shift into a more creative mode and try to move forward. The situation is evolving by the minute."