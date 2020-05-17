State health officials reported 315 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide Sunday.
State totals now stand at 34,432 confirmed cases and 2,425 deaths linked to the virus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In the Department of Health's Region 4, covering seven parishes in Acadiana, there were 44 new cases reported and two additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The deaths were reported in Iberia and Acadia parishes.
There are now a total of 1,756 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Acadiana and 144 confirmed deaths related to the virus.
The number of cases and deaths for Region 4 parishes as reported noon Sunday include:
- Lafayette: 590 cases, up 35; 23 deaths, no change
- Iberia: 353 cases, no change; 32 deaths, up one
- St. Martin: 274 cases, up two; 22 deaths, no change
- St. Landry: 231 cases, up one; 51 deaths, no change
- Acadia: 198 cases, up six; 12 deaths, up one
- Evangeline: 66 cases, no change; one death, no change
- Vermilion: 44 cases, no change; three deaths; no change
The state is increasing testing with a goal of 200,000 new tests per month as the governor allows businesses to reopen and lifts his stay-at-home order. Several commercial labs dumped large numbers of test results on the state health department this week.
Statewide, 11,824 total state tests were reported Sunday, up 438 tests from the prior day, and commercial tests stood at 253,346, up 4,990 from Saturday.
In Acadiana, 63 additional state tests and 545 new commercial tests were reported, bringing the totals to 1,129 state and 27,319 commercial tests.