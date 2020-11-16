Acadiana’s fall coronavirus spike is rapidly accelerating, with new confirmed cases over the past seven days more than doubling the previous week.
The state reported 1,495 new confirmed cases in the seven-parish Region 4 since Nov. 9, when there had been 676. The Nov. 9 tally was a 94% increase over Nov. 2, when the seven-day case tally was 348.
The new confirmed cases represented 6.7% of molecular test results reported since Nov. 9, an increase from 5.3% over the previous week. New confirmed cases do not include probable cases resulting from positive antigen tests, which the state is now reporting alongside molecular test results.
The seven-day caseload tripled or quadrupled in the parishes of Vermilion, St. Landry, St. Martin and Iberia since Nov. 2. Lafayette Parish increased more than 140%.
The current spike started around Halloween, ending a two-month plateau with mostly steady rates of new cases, positivity and COVID-19 hospitalizations.
St. Landry Parish’s new cases represented 8.5% of test volumes over seven days, more than doubling since the beginning of November. Leaders in that parish called a press conference Monday to plead with residents to adhere to masking and social distancing protocols.
Six employees who work on the second floor of Eunice City Hall tested positive last week, according to Parish President Jessie Bellard. A parish contractor is suspending Hurricane Delta debris pickup for seven to 10 days because of infections among its employees.
Schools, meanwhile, are struggling with staff quarantines, Patrick Jenkins, superintendent of St. Landry Parish Schools.
“If we don’t take these necessary steps to contain this increase, it may lead to our students returning to virtual learning, and no one wants that,” Jenkins said.