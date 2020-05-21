State health officials on Thursday reported 84 new cases of coronavirus in seven Acadiana parishes and 188 more in the state, but more than half of the cases are results from old tests.
The health department, on its daily dashboard report, said 682 of the new cases reported in Louisiana on Thursday are from labs reporting results for the first time. Some of the test results and cases date as far back as March 25. The cumulative total of cases in the state is 36,504.
The confirmed cases in the seven-parish Acadiana region -- Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes -- increased by 84 to 1,948.
The state death toll increased Thursday by 21 for a total 2,506 with another 123 probable deaths. In Acadiana, three new deaths were reported Thursday, all in Acadia Parish, bringing its total to 15. In the seven Acadiana parishes, the death toll is 151.
Dr. Alex Billoux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, attributed some of the increases to additional testing taking place in the state.
Testing in Lafayette Parish, for instance, increased by more than 8,900 since May 1. On Thursday, Lafayette Parish had 24 new positive cases based on an additional 584 test results from commercial labs and 168 new test results from the state lab, a 3.2% positive rate.
Across the seven Acadiana parishes, 1,741 test results were reported Thursday with 84 positive results, a 5% positive rate. Some parishes exceeded the seven-parish average.
St. Martin Parish reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 based on 96 newly-reported test results for a positive rate of 12.5%, while Evangeline Parish, with 128 new test results had 16 new positive cases for a rate of 12.5%.
Iberia Parish had a 9.6% positive rate, with 25 new cases reported Thursday based on 261 new test results.
Cases and deaths reported Thursday include:
Lafayette Parish: 631 cases, up 24; 23 deaths, no change
Iberia Parish: 384 cases, up 25; 35 deaths, no change
St. Martin Parish: 287 cases, up 12; 22 deaths, no change
Acadia Parish: 269 cases, up 7; 15 deaths, up 3
St. Landry Parish: 244 cases, up 7; 52 deaths, no change
Evangeline Parish: 83 cases, up 16; 1 death, no change
Vermilion Parish: 50 cases, up 5; 3 deaths, no change