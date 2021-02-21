The Stuller Family Foundation has offered to match all donations up to the next $30,000 made to the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing’s Freeze Found, which was initiated to house homeless and nearly homeless people during cold weather.
The Stuller Family Foundation was founded in 1994 as a nonprofit organization serving Lafayette and five adjacent parishes. Since then, it has given away more than $50 million through matching grants, direct grants, partnerships and donations, its website says.
In a statement issued late Saturday, Leigh Rachal, executive director of ARCH, said the match is good for all donations that were made starting Feb. 20 and moving forward for the next $30,000 donated. Money collected will pay retroactively for people affected by last week’s weather.
“This freeze clearly illuminated the number of people in Acadiana in need of shelter, and, frankly, it surpassed our original estimates,” Rachal said. “Our Freeze Fund, which is utilized during dangerously cold or inclement weather events, is largely funded by the community at large. We are asking today that those who are able please help to cover the costs of keeping our neighbors warm and safe last week.”
Rachal said the link to donate is bit.ly/freezefund or a check may be mailed to PO Box 3936, Lafayette, LA 70502. She said all funds received go to cover the costs — about $50 a night — for individual hotel and motel rooms.
She said more than 700 people — adults and children — stayed warm during the recent freeze in hotels and motels because of the fund. Some families stayed in a single room, and some people roomed two to a room.
Elsa Dimitriadis, ARCH’s chief impact strategist, said the foundation told ARCH of their intention to match donations Friday night.
“Although we knew there was a real need, we were overwhelmed by the number of unsheltered,” she said. If FEMA or other government agencies pick up the cost of housing people during last week’s storm, she said, money collected and the match will go into the Freeze Fund for the next weather-related disaster.
She said ARCH raised about $90,000 of $150,000 needed to pay for hotel rooms. If the agency can raise another $30,000, that and the match would meet the cost for the recent housing effort.
ARCH worked with partner agencies that included 232-HELP/211, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Cajun Compassion, Food with Love, The Hub Lafayette-Urban Ministries, The Outreach Center and Second Harvest Food Bank, among many others.
“We are so grateful they reached out to us,” Dimitriadis said. “We have been honest with public about the need and numbers. We want people to be a part of this mission.”