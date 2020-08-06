The Acadiana region’s recent progress in stemming the summer coronavirus surge appeared stalled on Thursday, as the rolling seven-day caseload was only slightly less than what it was on July 30.
There had been 1,772 cases reported in the seven-parish Region 4 in the past week as of Thursday. That was just a 6% decline from the previous Thursday, which followed sharp declines in the last week of July.
Those declines have tapered off this week, and the rolling weekly caseload remains very high by historical standards. That raises the question of whether recent progress was the start of a bend in a steep curve, or of an elevated plateau.
Here are the last five seven-day case counts, along with the decrease from the same day during the previous week:
• Thursday, Aug. 6: 1,772 (-6% from 7/30)
• Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1,753 (-16% from 7/29)
• Tuesday, Aug. 4: 1,840 (-26% from 7/28)
• Monday, Aug. 3: 1,629 (-40% from 7/27)
• Sunday, Aug. 2: 1,733 (-42% from 7/26)
The peak seven-day case count in Region 4 came on Sunday, July 26, when there had been 2,941 cases in one week. While the weekly caseload has declined considerably since then, it remains nearly 7 times greater than it was two months ago. The seven-day case count on June 6 was 265.
Testing volumes are declining as well, but it is unclear how much that is contributing to smaller case counts. Declines in weekly case counts appeared to be outpacing those in weekly test volumes earlier this week, but such comparisons will not be possible again until next week.
Testing volumes reported on Aug. 4 were significantly inflated by old results, mooting any seven-day test count until Aug. 12.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Region 4 continued week-over-week declines, despite two straight days of small increases. There were 247 inpatients on Thursday, a net decrease of 24 from July 30. The hospitalization peak occurred on July 22, when there were 304 inpatients.
With another 10 coronavirus deaths reported in Region 4 on Thursday, the number of fatalities over two weeks was 89. That is the same as Wednesday, when the two-week death toll dropped significantly for the first time since deaths started spiking in mid-July.
Here's a parish-by-parish look at Region 4 case counts and deaths over the last week:
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 7/30)
|14-day deaths (7/23)
|Acadia
|168 (-22%)
|20 (17)
|Evangeline
|102 (-5%)
|1 (1)
|Iberia
|236 (-14%)
|14 (8)
|Lafayette
|596 (-7%)
|20 (21)
|St. Landry
|290 (-9%)
|15 (9)
|St. Martin
|116 (+7%)
|9 (7)
|Vermilion
|264 (+12%)
|10 (6)
|All
|1,772 (-6%)
|89 (69)