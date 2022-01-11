Coronavirus hospitalizations in Acadiana are now expected to peak in a few weeks at a level greater than during the delta wave, when the number of critically ill patients pushed hospitals to the verge of crisis.

Initially, predictive models projected the omicron variant would lead to about half the number of hospitalizations seen at the peak of the delta surge in August, according to Dr. Henry Kaufman, chief medical officer of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Now, however, there is enough data on the omicron variant to predict more accurately how current infection levels will impact hospitals in the coming weeks.

"It looks like it's going to be twice the hospitalization needs that we saw this past August," Kaufman said. "Now it's going to come on quick and it's going to go away quick, but the strain on the hospital over the next four to six weeks is going to be significant."

Kaufman shared the concerning new insights during a Monday radio show on KPEL.

The Acadiana region is expected to reach the peak level of new COVID-19 infections this week, Kaufman said. The effects are expected to push local hospitals past capacity later this month.

Kaufman said Lourdes administrators are currently discussing deferring elective surgeries and other procedures over the next six weeks to brace for the expected surge of new coronavirus patients.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

As of Monday, there were 207 coronavirus patients hospitalized across the Acadiana region, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. That's an increase of 66% from one week earlier, when there were 125 people hospitalized with the virus. It's more than seven times as many patients as one month ago, when just 27 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Acadiana reached an all-time high of 409 patients on Aug. 17 and again on Aug. 19 during the delta wave. At that point, the region's largest hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, relied on federal assistance as COVID-19 patients overwhelmed resources. Lourdes, the second-largest hospital in the region, was on the verge of rationing care.

"We hit a large number of patients back in August — close to 60 to 70% of the hospital was full of COVID — and we were just shy of being in what we call crisis standards of care, basically where we were going to have to start rationing care and delivering it to those who most need it and not giving some care to other individuals just based on limitations to resources. If these predictive models are accurate, we could be in a similar position in regards to hospital needs within about two weeks," Kaufman said.

"I'm hoping we don't go there. To be perfectly honest, I'm still trying to wrap my head around that because it looked like this omicron variant was going to be a lot less virulent. And even though we were going to have a lot more people infected, it wasn't going to put as many people in the hospital. But now that we have so many infections in our community right now, it looks like there's going to be a significant number of people coming into the hospital and seeking care. And so we're pulling out all the stops in regards to preparing and making sure we have the resources available for the members of our community."

Kaufman is expected to share more information in a Thursday news conference alongside Dr. Amanda Logue, regional medical officer of Ochsner Lafayette General, and Dr. Tina Stefanski, the region's top public health official.