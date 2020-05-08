They arrived by bicycles, golf carts and four-wheelers for waffles, hashbrown bowls and all star breakfast platters.
Some residents of Sawgrass Park Subdivision came prepared, wearing masks as they read off orders scribbled out on loose-leaf paper. Others wandered up, lured in by fragrant waffle batter and bacon cooking under a tent in the middle of their neighborhood Thursday evening.
It was a Waffle House experience like no other.
"This is everything that we normally don't do," said Robyn St. Romain, district manager for Waffle House locations in the Acadiana area. "Our culture all happens inside of the restaurant. We're all about dinner with a show, so this is very strange for us."
Waffle House is known for consistency. The American restaurant chain is open 24/7, even on Christmas. You know what to expect when you walk into one of the 2,000 locations.
But these are strange times for everyone. Even for a Southern staple like Waffle House. About 350 locations of Waffle House have closed temporarily. Others have found creative solutions to continue serving customers when restaurant dining rooms are closed to the public and stay-at-home orders are in effect.
"We just had to get as creative as possible while keeping it as authentic as we can. What better way than to bring Waffle House to your house?" St. Romain said. "Even though we're in a neighborhood and we're using folding tables, we're still trying to keep it very authentic. We have our grills and burners and ice chests all set up, and we're calling out our orders to the grill operators, and we're doing it all with a limited menu that gives people the Waffle House experience."
The team of five cracked 240 eggs, poured batter for 192 waffles and scattered nearly 200 servings of hashbrowns across the grill during Thursday's pop-up in the Lafayette neighborhood.
They brought in $1,400 in about 2½ hours. It would normally take 7 to 10 hours at the restaurant to bring in that much.
"It's just been a huge, huge success," St. Romain said.
It was the fourth pop-up in the Acadiana region in as many weeks. The team is selective about where they go, opting for lager neighborhoods with active Facebook groups for getting the word out. It has to make sense from a business standpoint.
Even with the neighborhood pop-ups and more catering gigs for health care employees and other essential workers, Waffle House has been impacted by the coronavirus shutdown like others in the restaurant industry.
"Being that we don't have a drive-thru and people come for the show to watch us cook and to smell the vanilla extract in the waffles and just to see it all happening, this has, of course, taken a huge toll of us," St. Romain said. "Business has definitely slowed down for us, but we're not letting it stop us."
Enjoy these Waffle House locations like you do the hashbrowns — scattered, that is — while you can. St. Romain said she doesn't expect these kinds of pop-ups to happen once restaurants are fully operational again as COVID-19 restrictions ease up.
Those in the Acadiana area who are interested in bringing a Waffle House pop-up to their neighborhood can email Scott Doré at scottdore@wafflehouse.com to learn more.