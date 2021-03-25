Louisiana, and the United States as a whole, is engaged in an unprecedented vaccination program to combat the coronavirus pandemic. But vaccination rates vary widely between parishes and even by neighborhood.

Whether due to reluctance to get the vaccine or issues accessing a shot, some areas are doing far better than others across the state, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The data tracks vaccinations by Census tract, geographic areas that are used to gather information on relatively small populations. Typically, tracts cover portions of parishes, cities and towns. For privacy reasons, the Department of Health does not release data on tracts with fewer than 800 people or those where there have been fewer than six people vaccinated.

See the map below for updated information on vaccination rates in the Lafayette area.

